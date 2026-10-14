SIF AUM rises sharply to near ₹40,000 crore: Who should consider investing?

Almost a year after their launch, Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs) have seen a sharp rise in assets under management (AUM). Data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that SIF AUM jumped from ₹2,010 crore to nearly ₹40,000 crore by September 2026, following their October 2025 launch. According to a Jefferies report, SIFs attracted inflows of ₹7,600 crore in September, equivalent to nearly 20 per cent of overall equity investment. The sharp rise in SIF assets reflects growing investor interest in more sophisticated investment strategies that offer flexibility across market conditions. "The rise of SIFs signals an evolution in India's investment landscape. As investors become more aware and their portfolios more sophisticated, the need for strategies that offer greater flexibility across market conditions is growing," said Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund.

Gupta added that the key challenge is building awareness, setting the right expectations and helping investors understand how these strategies fit into their long-term financial goals. But as SIFs gain popularity, investors need to assess whether these complex strategies are suitable for their portfolios. Who is an ideal SIF investor? SIFs are primarily suited to high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), family offices, and experienced investors who already have a diversified mutual fund portfolio. They require a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh across an asset management company's SIF strategies. Investors could consider limiting SIF exposure to 15–20 per cent of their portfolio, depending on their risk appetite, as these products are meant to complement core holdings rather than replace them.

However, meeting the minimum investment requirement alone should not be a criterion. "You should have a corpus of at least ₹70 lakh to think of considering a minimum investment of ₹10 lakh in SIFs," said Vikas Yadav, certified financial planner and co-founder of Avdesh Mishra Capitals (SEBI RIA). Can money meant for goals within 1–5 years go into SIFs? Suitability depends on the investment horizon and the strategy chosen. For goals within a year, Yadav advises against SIFs. For goals 12–18 months away, he says hybrid arbitrage (Arbitrage Plus) SIFs could be considered. For goals two to three years away, hybrid equity savings (Equity Savings Plus) SIFs may be suitable for investors who can tolerate moderate drawdowns.

Sandeep Seth, founder of SIF360 also believes selected hybrid SIFs may be considered for a two-to-three-year horizon, depending on their asset allocation, volatility and redemption terms. However, capital stability and liquidity should remain priorities for goals closer to one year. Vishal Shah, founder of Bachhat (SEBI RIA), takes a more cautious approach. "Their suitability should be evaluated based on the investor's financial goals and risk profile, and should be recommended for an investment horizon of more than 3 years. For pure equity SIFs, the investment horizon should be much longer," said Shah. For instance, investors saving for a home down payment due next year should avoid shifting that money into SIFs merely because equity markets are falling. Such a move could amount to market timing.

"If your goal is within a year, we believe that you should keep your money in an FD," said Yadav. How should investors pick a scheme? Short-term returns alone may not be a reliable guide, particularly given the limited performance history of SIFs. Different strategies can produce significantly different outcomes even within the same category. Yadav places the greatest emphasis on the fund manager's track record, followed by the investment strategy and flexibility available to the manager. Investors should also examine the expense ratio, derivative exposure, potential downside, and redemption conditions. Seth of SIF360 said hybrid SIFs could be relevant in the current equity market environment, where valuations and volatility demand greater flexibility. "Hybrid SIFs can serve as a specialised allocation that brings active asset allocation, risk management and differentiated return potential into the portfolio," said Seth.