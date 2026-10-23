Silver ETFs fall up to 5% as oil surge, inflation fears hit bullion markets

Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to remain under selling pressure on Friday, October 23, 2026, mirroring a fall in precious metals prices. Both Silver and Gold prices dipped in the last two sessions, with yellow metal dipping 2 per cent and silver down 1 per cent intraday on Friday.

In the international market, spot silver fell nearly 2 per cent to $53.45 amid profit-booking, rising inflation concerns and expectations that US interest rates may remain higher for longer, said Nirpendra Yadav, senior research analyst at Bonanza.

ALSO READ: Silver slips below ₹2 lakh amid selling pressure; gold also declines He added that a stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields are weighing on investment demand, while concerns over industrial demand are adding to the pressure on silver. In the domestic market, easing supply constraints and narrowing premiums could also be contributing to the correction.

“In the near term, silver is likely to remain volatile, and investors should watch global price movements, the dollar, US interest-rate expectations and domestic premiums for further direction,” he said.