Silver ETFs slip up to 6%, gold ETFs down 2% on rate hike, West Asia fears

Gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) were under selling pressure on Monday, June 8, 2026, tracking a fall in precious metals prices.

Meanwhile, gold ETFs were also trading with losses. LIC MF Gold ETF, Tata Gold ETF , HSBC Gold ETF, Groww Gold ETF, HDFC Gold ETF, and Axis Gold ETF dropped over 2 per cent.

In the international market, spot gold fell 0.2 per cent to $4,319.09 per ounce on rising fears of a US rate hike ‌after a strong jobs report, while renewed hostilities in West Asia pushed oil prices higher and fanned inflation concerns. Prices fell about ​3 per cent on Friday.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE Tracking global commodity prices, on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold and silver futures on the MCX also fell. Gold August futures were down 1.04 per cent at ₹1,53,970 per 10 gm, while Silver July futures slipped 2 per cent to trade at ₹2,43,575 per kg. Analyst’s view: For MCX gold, Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, believes the near-term bias remains cautious to negative, with geopolitical uncertainties and broader market volatility continuing to influence price direction. “Immediate resistance is placed at ₹1,55,000–₹1,55,700, and a sustained move above this zone is required to strengthen momentum and extend the recovery toward ₹1,57,000. On the downside, a decisive break below ₹1,54,000 could intensify selling pressure and drag prices toward the ₹1,52,000–₹1,51,500 support region,” said Ponmudi R.