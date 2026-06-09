Silver in correction mode; but can zoom 150% in next 3 yrs: Kedia Advisory

Gold Silver Ratio

Silver long-term targets

The brokerage expects interim support for Silver around $53-54 levels, which was the demand zone during the 2019-2020 period. On the upside, $70 remains a psychological pivot, where rallies could get sold-off, it added.For the overall structure to turn favourable, Silver prices need to break and register a weekly close above $78, says Kedia Advisory.In November 2022, Silver was undervalued suggested the Gold-Silver Ratio (GSR) which stood around 107 levels. Silver prices then quoted in the $30-$35 range, and Gold around $2,800-$3,000 levels.As Silver prices soared to $121.65 levels, the GSR ratio plunged to 43.57 - clearly highlighting Silver's outperformance over Gold, and underlining overbought levels.In the following period, GSR has rebounded to 63.60 levels. Analysts expect GSR to further recover to around 72 levels, which could potentially imply Gold prices around $3,500 levels, and Silver around $48.60 levels (0.618 per cent Fibonacci retracement level).To sum it up, Kedia Advisory remains 'Underweight' on Silver. It recommends to 'Sell on rallies' toward $70-$73, with a stop loss of $78 as the weekly close. On the downside, the brokerage expects downside targets of around $62, $53-$54 and $48.60.However, the brokerage firm remains bullish on Silver for the long-term.In the long-term, Silver prices could target $120-$170 levels in the next bull cycle, which could take place between 2027-2029, says the report. The higher-end of the anticipated target implies a potential upside of around 150 per cent from current levels.