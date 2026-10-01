Sindhuja raises ₹100 crore via NCDs; Carlsberg gets Sebi approval for IPO

Sindhuja Microcredit, a non-banking financial company–microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) registered with the Reserve Bank of India, has raised ₹100 crore through an issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The lender, which gives microfinance and micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) loans to micro and small entrepreneurs, had assets under management of ₹1,059 crore as of August 31, 2026. It had 301,640 active customers and 361 branches in 12 states on that date.

The microfinance sector contracted by about 24 per cent over the past two years, while Sindhuja’s business contracted by about 13 per cent over the same period. Sindhuja said it has made a profit every month since February 2026.