SIP now a long-term bet: Share of investments older than 5 yrs grows to 31%

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) are increasingly becoming the growth engine of the mutual fund industry. Investors are not only putting more money into SIPs every month, but are also staying invested for longer.

The share of SIP investments older than five years rose to 31 per cent as of March 2026, while monthly SIP inflows touched ₹32,087 crore. SIP assets under management (AUM) stood at ₹14.83 trillion.

According to the AMFI-Crisil Factbook 2026, interest in SIPs has increased among young investors, senior citizens, retail investors, high-networth individuals and non-resident Indians. Equity continues to remain the preferred category for SIP investments, while investors making larger investments continue to rely on advisors.

The report was released jointly by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) and Crisil Intelligence. Long-term SIP investing gains traction The report said SIPs were no longer being used merely as a monthly savings tool. Investors are staying invested for longer and using SIPs as a vehicle for gradual wealth creation. The share of SIP investments older than five years rose to 31 per cent in March 2026 from 12.3 per cent in March 2021. This means the share of SIP investments held for more than five years has risen more than two and a half times.

In contrast, the share of SIP investments less than one year old fell to 21.1 per cent from 37 per cent. This indicates that investors are increasingly moving away from short-term savings or quick gains and focusing on staying invested over longer periods. SIP popularity cuts across age groups The trend is not limited to any one age group or investor category. Between March 2021 and March 2026, the share of SIPs in AUM rose across several age groups. Among investors below 18 years, the share of SIP AUM rose to 46 per cent from 37.3 per cent. Among investors aged 35-58 years, it increased to 40.6 per cent from 29.8 per cent. Among investors above 58 years, the share rose to 20.6 per cent from 11.4 per cent.

This shows that along with young investors, older investors and those nearing retirement are also adopting SIPs. However, in the 18-34 age group, the share of SIP investments declined to 32.7 per cent from 35.6 per cent. A similar trend is visible across investor categories. The share of SIPs in total AUM of retail investors rose to 45 per cent from 33.5 per cent. Among high-networth individuals, it increased to 20.9 per cent from 15 per cent. For non-resident Indians, it rose to 26.7 per cent from 20.8 per cent. This indicates that SIPs are no longer only a small-investor product. Their role is expanding in the portfolios of investors across income and age groups.

Investor confidence in SIPs rises The shift towards long-term investing is also visible in the rise in SIP contributions. Monthly SIP inflows rose from ₹4,335 crore in March 2017 to ₹32,087 crore in March 2026. This means monthly SIP contributions increased nearly 7.4 times in nine years. Between March 2017 and March 2026, gross SIP inflows stood at ₹14.79 trillion. About 76 per cent of this amount came in during the past five years. During the same period, SIP AUM rose from ₹4.25 trillion in March 2021 to ₹14.83 trillion in March 2026. The share of SIP assets in the mutual fund industry’s total AUM also rose to 20.1 per cent from 13.5 per cent.

SIPs, therefore, are no longer a small or supplementary part of mutual fund investing. They have become an important contributor to the industry’s growth. Advisors retain role in larger investments Equity remains the preferred choice for investors looking to build long-term wealth through SIPs. Between March 2021 and March 2026, equity SIP assets under management rose to ₹12.85 trillion from ₹3.46 trillion. Of the total SIP inflows of ₹3.40 trillion in FY26, equity schemes received ₹2.87 trillion. SIPs are also being used increasingly in hybrid and passive schemes, which received SIP flows of ₹22,000 crore and ₹16,000 crore, respectively.

Advisors continue to play an important role in larger and long-term SIP investments. In March 2026, regular plans accounted for 70-78 per cent of SIPs across ticket sizes. For SIPs of more than ₹10,000, regular plans accounted for 78 per cent. In investments older than five years, regular plans had a share of 34.4 per cent, compared with 19.9 per cent for direct plans. This suggests that investors continue to value advice for long-term investments. What experts say about SIP growth Amfi Chairman Sandeep Sikka said SIPs had become a major indicator of rising retail investor participation. Monthly SIP investments increased to ₹32,087 crore from ₹25,926 crore, a rise of about 24 per cent. This reflects growing investor confidence, he said.

Amfi Chief Executive Venkat Nageswar Chalasani said regular SIP inflows were helping provide stability to the market. The monthly flow of SIP money is becoming a strong source of long-term domestic capital and supports the market during periods of volatility in foreign investment, he said. Preeti Arora, president and business head, Crisil Intelligence, said SIPs had become a strong base for retail investing. In FY26, SIP AUM were above ₹14.83 trillion, while monthly SIP investments touched a record ₹32,087 crore. The continuation of SIPs despite market volatility shows that investors are now more focused on long-term wealth creation, she said.