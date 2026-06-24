SIP return recovery, US-Iran truce may revive retail mutual fund momentum

The market recovery and the sharp improvement in SIP and lump-sum returns come at a crucial time for the MF industry, which has been witnessing a moderation in key retail growth indicators. Monthly SIP inflows have declined for two consecutive months, falling from a record ₹32,087 crore in March to ₹30,954 crore in May. At the same time, SIP account closures outpaced new registrations in March and April, leading to a net decline of about 113,000 active SIP accounts over the two-month period.