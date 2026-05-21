Skymet to challenge NCDEX's decision to launch rainfall futures in court

Skymet Weather Services, a leading private-sector weather forecaster, has decided to challenge the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange’s (NCDEX’s) decision to launch rainfall futures, which is scheduled for May 29. NCDEX has tied up with the government weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a move to which Skymet has objected.

NCDEX has tied up this time with IIT Bombay for providing the scientific framework, the CDR (Cumulative Deviation Rainfall) design, and the statistical validation underpinning the RAINMUMBAI contract. The exchange has tied up with IMD for the last three decades’ rainfall data and current updates.

Skymet Weather is challenging the launch of the futures because three years ago, NCDEX had tied up with it to launch the country’s first tradable weather index. Jatin Singh, chairman of Skymet, said, “NCDEX took baseline data from us, we did an awareness campaign for the product, provided data know-how, and data feed for two years. When the time came to launch the product for trading, they tied up with IMD, which is not acceptable, and we are approaching the regulator Sebi and simultaneously challenging the exchange’s decision in the court of law.”