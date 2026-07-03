Home / Markets / News / Slower Q1 growth, muted expansion weigh on DMart's near-term growth outlook

Slower Q1 growth, muted expansion weigh on DMart's near-term growth outlook

Avenue Supermarts' Q1FY27 update fell short of expectations as revenue growth slowed and store additions weakened, highlighting rising competition and execution challenges

Slower Q1 growth, muted expansion weigh on DMart's near-term growth outlook
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Devangshu Datta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2026 | 9:02 PM IST
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DMart operator Avenue Supermarts’ business update for the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27) showed muted growth and expansion, which disappointed the markets. Revenue of ₹18,300 crore was below consensus, with growth dipping to 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
 
The pace of expansion also eased off, with only three net new stores opened, the lowest in 12 quarters, bringing the total count to 503. Revenue growth per store went negative or fell by minus 3 per cent Y-o-Y during the quarter. It was minus 1 per cent in Q4FY26.
 
Given expansions of 85 net new stores in FY26, including 58 new stores in Q4FY26, which was expected to drive revenue growth in Q1FY27, this data was especially disappointing. The growth was even more disappointing because other pre-sales updates of retailers like VMart, V2 Retail and Bazaar Retail indicated that growth momentum sustained for other companies.
 
The stock price corrected sharply on the results. The stock could slide further if the earnings and margins are more disappointing. Investors will also look for details on strategic priorities, store addition plans, DMart Ready scale-up and competitive landscape.
 
DMart is an obvious proxy for the organised retail industry. But the trends indicate that the business is being hurt by the proliferation of quick commerce (QC)/online grocery. The company looks to be trying to shift focus to smaller towns.
 
However, while the revenue growth rate may be below expectations, it is still respectable at mid-teens.
 
Investors would be hoping for lower-than-expected impact from QC, which would be good for Same Store Sales Growth (SSSG) momentum. SSSG was reported around 10-11 per cent in Q4FY26. The Q1 update implies strongly that it has dropped into the negative zone.  
 
Optimists hope that the company can accelerate store expansion, derive stronger revenue contributions from general merchandise & apparel, and execute faster scale-up of Dmart Ready. However, any slowdown in consumer spending and any further increase in competitive intensity would lead to further downgrades.
 
Growth trends have declined significantly, with falling revenue growth rates and low store additions. If DMart opts to accelerate store additions, profitability will be subdued due to higher operating costs and weaker general management and administration (GM&A) performance. Upfront investments may pull down return on capital employed (RoCE).
 
Gross margins stood at 14-14.5 per cent between FY22-26. However, intensifying competition in metro and Tier-1 cities is likely to keep pressure. Operating expenditure as a percentage of sales has risen to 6.5 per cent in FY26 from 5.8 per cent in FY24. Lower gross margins and higher opex would very likely lead to lower earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins.
 
The slowdown in store additions is puzzling. In Q1FY27, DMart added just three new stores. The company has consistently followed a cluster-based expansion strategy, deepening presence in existing cities before entering new markets. It added 85 net stores during FY26, an acceleration from 50 stores in FY25, and 41 new stores in FY24. The stated target is to expand store count by 15 per cent every year, which implies around 75 new stores in FY27 and that would entail a sharp acceleration in store additions through the next three quarters.
 
The net block increased at 22 per cent annually through FY22-26, about the same as 22 per cent revenue growth in the same period. Management pointed at high real estate costs, and a strategy of aggressive land acquisition and construction activity, which has pushed down RoCE to 15.9 per cent in FY26 from 17.1 per cent in FY25. DMart reported negative free cash flow of ₹410 crore in FY26, with the annual FY26 capex at ₹4,000 crore.
 
Most analysts are pegging sales and Ebitda to grow at mid/high teens annually over FY26-28. The current challenges include low margins of general merchandise & apparel, weak growth in SSSG and increasing competition. The data suggests that accelerating store expansion in FY27 will be crucial. The company may need to pivot to a leased model to continue store expansion without incurring huge investments. It will also need to continue investing in the e-commerce channel.
 
The stock could remain vulnerable to selling, given a valuation of around 70 times the expected FY27 price to earnings, much higher than other retail players. The next news trigger would be the detailed Q1FY27 financial print.
   

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Topics :DMartThe CompassAvenue SupermartsMarkets

First Published: Jul 03 2026 | 8:00 PM IST

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