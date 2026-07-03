Slower Q1 growth, muted expansion weigh on DMart's near-term growth outlook

The slowdown in store additions is puzzling. In Q1FY27, DMart added just three new stores. The company has consistently followed a cluster-based expansion strategy, deepening presence in existing cities before entering new markets. It added 85 net stores during FY26, an acceleration from 50 stores in FY25, and 41 new stores in FY24. The stated target is to expand store count by 15 per cent every year, which implies around 75 new stores in FY27 and that would entail a sharp acceleration in store additions through the next three quarters.
The net block increased at 22 per cent annually through FY22-26, about the same as 22 per cent revenue growth in the same period. Management pointed at high real estate costs, and a strategy of aggressive land acquisition and construction activity, which has pushed down RoCE to 15.9 per cent in FY26 from 17.1 per cent in FY25. DMart reported negative free cash flow of ₹410 crore in FY26, with the annual FY26 capex at ₹4,000 crore.