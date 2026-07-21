Small-, mid-cap banks shine: Jana Small, South Indian Bank surge up to 7%

Small-, mid-cap banks price movement

Shares of small- and mid-cap banks were in demand, rallying up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day deals amid heavy volume on healthy Q1 earnings.

Jana Small Finance Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TNB), South Indian Bank, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and CSB Bank were up in the range of 2 per cent to 7 per cent on the BSE in intra-day trade. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank and Indian Overseas Bank were up 3 per cent each. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent at 77,472 at 11:31 AM.

What’s driving small- and mid-cap banks? Karur Vysya Bank share price jumped 11 per cent to ₹335.50 after the bank reported yet another strong quarter with June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) profit after tax (PAT) at ₹760 crore, up 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY), driven by strong net interest income (NII) growth of 30 per cent YoY and multi-quarter-low slippages/credit costs. The average trading volume at the counter jumped 18-fold with a combined nearly 50 million shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE. The bank maintained its guidance of 100-200 bps above industry growth. However, it cautioned that it may not intend to chase low-yielding corporate loans. The bank had given net interest margin (NIM) guidance of 3.75-3.8 per cent for FY27 (vs. 3.97 per cent in FY26) in the last call. Q1FY27 NIM stood at 4.26 per cent (up 1bps QoQ). Based on the current situation, the bank expects Q2FY27 NIM at >4 per cent. The bank will re-look at FY27 NIM guidance at the end of Q2FY27, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Jana Small Finance Bank hit a 52-week high of ₹569.65, soaring 7 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. In the past one week, the stock rallied 15 per cent, as compared to 0.11 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. Jana Small Finance Bank reported PAT of ₹150 crore, up 52 per cent YoY, driven primarily by lower-than-expected credit costs and margin expansion. Asset Under Management (AUM) growth remained healthy at 25 per cent YoY despite seasonality, supported by sustained momentum in affordable housing (up 29 per cent YoY), microfinance institution or MFI (up 33 per cent), micro, small and medium enterprise or MSME (up 27 per cent YoY) and gold loans (up 113 per cent YoY).

The management reiterated its strategy of increasing the secured portfolio to 80 per cent of advances, with the secured mix improving to 73.1 per cent (+220bps YoY/+60bps QoQ). Growth in MFI segment continued its recovery, growing 16 per cent YoY to ₹10,060 crore, led by healthy disbursements. Margins improved, with NIM expanding 20bps QoQ, driven by a 10bps increase in yields on interest-earning assets, a 3bps decline in cost of funds, and lower interest reversals as unsecured slippages declined 43 per cent to ₹1,250 crore. The calculated credit costs declined 31bps QoQ to 2.08 per cent, supported by lower slippages and modest recoveries in the unsecured portfolio. While management expects credit costs to remain around current levels with scope for minor improvement, analysts at Systematix Institutional Research said they continue to build in a conservative 2.2 per cent average credit cost over FY27-28E.

The brokerage firm retained its 'BUY' rating on Jana Small Finance Bank, with a target price of ₹590, based on the excess return framework, implying 1.2x / 1.01x FY27E / FY28E P/ABV. Going forward, sustained execution and consistent delivery on stated metrics will be critical for any meaningful re-rating, analysts said, adding their estimates do not factor in any potential benefits from the grant of a universal banking license. Share price of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank also hit a 52-week high of ₹848, surging 5 per cent on the BSE in intra-day deals. Thus far in the calendar year 2026, the stock zoomed 65 per cent.

The bank in its FY26 annual report said the formation of Credit Management Centre (CMC) to handle entire life cycle of advance other than jewel loans making the branch liability focused and to grow rapidly in advances. The management said the bank is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities through its strong balance sheet, deep rooted customer relationships; process changes focused on customer convenience and improved efficiency, robust capital position, contemporary technology-driven initiatives and disciplined operating philosophy. The bank remains confident in its ability to fortify CASA (Current Account, Savings Account) franchise and accelerate the mobilization of core retail deposits, which would serve as the strong foundation for powering its strategic credit expansion initiatives.