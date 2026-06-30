Small, midcaps set to steal a march over large-cap peers in H1

Despite the deficient monsoon in June, analysts believe investors should not panic yet, as monsoon’s pace and spatial distribution may improve in the coming weeks.That said, high oil prices for most part of H1 is likely to weigh on India Inc.'s performance in the months ahead.Overall earnings downgrades are still likely in the quarters ahead, said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities in a recent strategy note, and expect markets to remain range-bound as risks churn from supply to demand amid high valuations. Among sectors, they remain overweight on consumer, cement, chemicals, IT, private banks, pharma sectors, and underweight on industrials, metals, autos and power.