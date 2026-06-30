Small, midcaps set to steal a march over large-cap peers in H1

Small-and mid-cap indices are set to outperform their large-cap peers in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26). The Nifty Smallcap 100 index surged 6.08 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index
has moved up 2.17 per cent thus far in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1-CY26).
The Sensex and the Nifty, on the other hand, have lost up to 10 per cent during this period, data shows.
Indian equities in H1, according analysts at ICICI Securities, were impacted by a series of challenges that included valuation premium versus emerging market (EM) peers, low nominal GDP and earnings growth, global (sans India) AI-led stock euphoria, geopolitical concerns, US tariff threat and oil price spike due to West Asia crisis, INR’s underperformance and relentless foreign portfolio investor (FPI) selling.
The key reason for outperformance of the small-and mid-cap stocks in H1, according to G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, is that they mostly escaped from FPI selling in H1, which was largely concentrated to the large-cap segment.
"That apart, relative valuation after a sharp underperformance in CY25 had become attractive. As a result, retail investors also stocked up on the SMC segment, which in turn triggered an upside in these segments," he said.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), meanwhile, withdrew nearly ₹2.78 trillion ($29.67 billion) from Indian equities in H1CY26 (till June 25).
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) supported the market with a net inflow of ₹ 4.6 trillion during this period, of which ₹ 2.9 trillion was the net investment made by mutual funds (MFs). IT stocks feel the heat
Among sectors, the Nifty IT index
, the worst performer among sectoral indices, tanked 27.8 per cent in H1CY26 as rising concerns around artificial intelligence (AI)-led disruption spooked investors. Defence, energy and metal shares gained in H1CY26, with Nifty India Defence index surging 21 per cent.
Of the 1,526 stocks from the BSE 500, BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices, nearly 40 per cent or 600 stocks, outperformed by surging more than 6 per cent. Of these 101 stocks have rallied more than 50 per cent. The road ahead
Over the next few months, analysts said, the markets will focus on US- India trade deal, developments in West Asia and domestic cues such as progress of monsoon and its impact on inflation, rates.
"Quality small- and mid-cap stocks could outperform the Sensex and Nifty in 2026. Risk-taking investors should use market corrections to accumulate fundamentally strong names, but stay disciplined on valuations as pockets of excess could re-emerge," Chokkalingam advises.
Despite the deficient monsoon in June, analysts believe investors should not panic yet, as monsoon’s pace and spatial distribution may improve in the coming weeks.
That said, high oil prices for most part of H1 is likely to weigh on India Inc.'s performance in the months ahead.
Overall earnings downgrades are still likely in the quarters ahead, said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities in a recent strategy note, and expect markets to remain range-bound as risks churn from supply to demand amid high valuations. Among sectors, they remain overweight on consumer, cement, chemicals, IT, private banks, pharma sectors, and underweight on industrials, metals, autos and power.