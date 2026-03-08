Home / Markets / News / Small towns surge ahead of cities in mutual fund folios, shows data

Small towns surge ahead of cities in mutual fund folios, shows data

Investors from smaller towns surpass top cities in mutual fund folios for the first time, reflecting rising financial awareness and expanding distribution networks

Investors beyond the top cities have been clocking faster growth across key parameters, including assets under management and systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty
Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 11:05 PM IST
Investors from smaller towns have taken the lead over those in the country’s largest cities in terms of mutual fund (MF) investor folios for the first time, signalling a sharper rise in participation from regions beyond the major urban centres in recent years. 
The MF industry classifies investors into two broad categories: T-30 and B-30. The top 30 cities with the highest MF investments fall under the T-30 category, while the rest of the country is classified as B-30. 
The latest industry data shows that B-30 locations accounted for 50.1 per cent of total individual investor folios in January 2026, edging past the T-30 segment in their overall share of folios. 
The share of B-30 folios has been climbing steadily over the past few years. In December 2019, investors from these locations accounted for 41 per cent of the industry’s folios. The proportion gradually rose to 44.9 per cent by December 2023 before accelerating further over the past two years. 
In absolute terms, the number of B-30 folios has also surged. The tally rose from 35.5 million in December 2019 to 132.7 million in January 2026, nearly a fourfold jump over the period. 
Investors beyond the top cities have been clocking faster growth across key parameters, including assets under management and systematic investment plan (SIP) accounts. B-30 locations had already surpassed T-30 cities in the number of SIP accounts in November 2023. 
Industry participants say the expansion of distribution networks, greater investor awareness and sustained investor education campaigns have played an important role in improving mutual fund penetration in these regions. 
 

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

