Smaller IPOs see sharper anchor investor exits after lock-in periods: Sebi

Anchor investors exit a significantly higher proportion of their holdings in smaller mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs), according to a study by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The study, which covered 242 mainboard IPOs listed between April 2022 and October 2025, found an inverse relationship between issue size and anchor exit rates. IPOs with an issue size of up to ₹250 crore recorded a 9.1 per cent exit after the first 30-day unlock. This rose to 20.3 per cent by 60 days and 32.4 per cent after 90 days, substantially higher than other issue-size categories.

The trend becomes more pronounced over a longer period. In an extended analysis of 167 IPOs, the sub-₹250 crore category recorded a 72.5 per cent exit by 365 days, compared with 40.8 per cent for IPOs in the ₹1,001-2,500 crore category.

Exit rates were significantly lower for larger issues. The weighted aggregate exit by anchor investors was just 3.2 per cent after the first unlock, rising to about 8 per cent by 60 days and 17.3 per cent after the second unlock at around 90 days. The findings suggest that while selling increases after lock-in periods expire, investors retain most of their anchor allocations even beyond the prescribed exit windows. The study also found a negative relationship between the intensity of anchor selling and price performance around the first unlock window. The price impact was considerably more muted around the 90-day unlock window.