SME IPO market rebounds in May despite slowdown in mainboard listings

Experts added that the quality of SMEs approaching the exchanges has also improved, with well-structured issues, cleaner financials, and credible use of proceeds continuing to attract investor interest even as broader market sentiment remains cautious. “While the behaviour of larger institutional investors, including foreign funds, which are the key investors in mainboard IPOs, is more sensitive to market sentiment, the same is not the case with retail and high-networth individuals (HNIs), who are the primary investors in SME IPOs and are participating mainly for listing gains. Mainboard and SME segments have little in common on both the demand and supply sides, though there may be some direct correlation in terms of the amounts being raised in the two segments,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director of Prime Database Group.