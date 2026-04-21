The selling pressure on the counter came after it released its Q4FY26 numbers on Monday, after market hours.

Nomura noted that SML Mahindra's strong FY26 performance is a positive read for Mahindra & Mahindra’s (M&M's) acquisition value, with the company's stake now valued at ₹32 per share — up from ₹5 per share at the time of acquisition. However, the brokerage flagged cost pressure in Q4 as a negative read-across for other auto original equipment (OEs). SML's potential to gain market share and its electric vehicle (EV) strategy should create value over the medium term, Nomura said.

Meanwhile, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹90 crore, with the Ebitda margin at 10.1 per cent, down 170 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y.

M&M remains Nomura's top pick among OEMs. The brokerage estimates SUV volumes at 652,000 units in FY26, growing 18 per cent Y-o-Y to 7,39,000 in FY27 and further to 8,14,000 in FY28 — driven by premiumisation and a strong model cycle. On tractors, it sees volume growth of 24 per cent in FY26, moderating to 5 per cent in each of FY27 and FY28.