Snapdeal-parent Acevector shares list at nearly 12% discount to IPO price

Acevector share price: Shares of Snapdeal-parent Acevector listed at a nearly 12 per cent discount to the offer price on the bourses in Monday's trading session, missing expectations as signalled by the grey market.

Investors were hoping for a listing pop of 3 per cent as the grey market price for Acevector was ₹33, suggesting an upside of 3.12 per cent.

Acevector IPO details

The ₹420-crore IPO was booked 4.93 times at the end of the bidding period, garnering bids for 36,61,43,076 shares as against 7,42,29,166 shares on offer, NSE data shows. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment received 3.38 times bids, the non-institutional investor (NII) quota was booked 8.16 times, and the retail segment saw 4.62 times subscription.

The offer was available for bidding from September 25 to September 29.

It was a mix of a fresh issue of shares worth ₹287 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹133 crore. The price band for Acevector IPO was set at ₹30-32 per share. Investors could apply for the IPO in a lot size of 468 shares.