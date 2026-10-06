Soft Q2 order inflows, commodity inflation weigh on capital goods firms

The defence inflows saw delays in finalisation of quick reaction surface-to-air missiles (QRSAM), Project-75I (P75I), and next generation corvettes (NGCs).
Given the large outstanding order books, and assuming steady execution, there’s good revenue visibility for the next several quarters. But margin pressures must have been significant, given high commodity prices. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins are almost guaranteed to compress in Q2 and beyond, and export orders to West Asia may see delays.
Apart from defence, there were big orders in power transmission and distribution (T&D), with the segment’s order book up 120 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹13,700 crore. During Q2FY27, order inflows were contributed by hydrocarbons, power transmission, real estate, metro and rail. There seems to be some revival in private capex which is contributing to orders from manufacturing, oil and gas, data centres, and renewables.