Solar Industries enters top-50 most-valued list; stock up 55% from Mar low

Solar Industries share price movement

Shares of Solar Industries extended their upward move, hitting a new high at ₹18,690.50, up 3 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade owing to a healthy business outlook.

In the past one month, the stock price of the explosives company has outperformed the market by surging 25 per cent, as compared to 5 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 55 per cent from its 3-month low of ₹12,036.15 touched on March 30, 2026.

Solar Industries enters top-50 most-valued companies list

Solar Industries entered the list of top-50, most valued companies, in terms of market captialisation (market cap), as the firm's stock price zoomed over 50 per cent since April.

With ₹1.66 trillion market cap, Solar Industries stood at 50th position in the overall market-cap ranking, BSE data shows. Solar Industries – Q4 results In January to March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26), Solar Industries delivered landmark performance, clocking its highest-ever quarterly sales (₹3,053 crore), EBITDA (₹ 870 crore) and profit after tax (₹870 crore) a growth of 134 per cent, 59 per cent and 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) basis. READ | JSW Cement shares zoom 9% on strong Q4 show; revenue up 11 YoY The company achieved EBITDA margins at around 28.5 per cent for the quarter. These numbers were propelled by strong sales from international and defense business, relentless focus on our high-value chain products and operational efficiencies. The company’s defense business has nearly doubled.

The robust sales pipeline, coupled with strong execution capabilities position Solar Industries well to sustain this momentum, and the company should cross defense revenue of ₹4,500 crore in FY27, the management said in the Q4 earnings conference call. Backed up by a strong order book of ₹21,300 crore and robust opportunities across all verticals, Solar Industries is targeting to achieve revenue of ₹14,000 crore in FY27, while maintaining current margins. To support these growth plans, the company has invested ₹2,700 crore over the last 2 years, and entering into FY27 with a planned annual capex of ₹2,050 crore, the management said.

Brokerages remain upbeat on Solar Industries Solar Industries, one of the world’s largest commercial explosives companies, stands poised for its next growth phase across defense, explosives, and mining value chain. Evolving from a dominant industrial explosives franchise into a vertically integrated defense manufacturer, Solar Industries is well positioned to capture on high entry-barrier segments, such as propellants, warheads and rocket integration, ammunition, military drones & unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), counter-drone systems (CDS), and anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM). It’s international (non-defense) explosives business is gaining strong traction. Post Q4FY26 results, analysts at Anand Rathi Research said they remain incrementally positive on Solar Industries, as it is entering into stronger growth phase, led by higher execution, improved realisation and healthy international expansion.

The management’s FY27 revenue guidance of ₹14,000 crore – with defence revenue crossing ₹4,500 crore – reinforces analysts’ view that it is transitioning into a scaled integrated defence manufacturer with participation in propellants, warheads, rockets, medium-calibre ammunition and 155mm ammunition opportunities. Qualification supplies from newly commissioned ammunition unit, execution visibility in ₹18,000 crore defence order book and rising contribution from Pinaka should continue to improve mix and margin over FY27-28e. Further, strong momentum in overseas arms and expansion into newer geographies i.e., Kazakhstan, Zimbabwe and West Africa are likely to aid growth in international markets, the brokerage firm said. “We expect Solar Industries’ revenue/earnings to clock 35/40.6 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY26-28e. Considering Solar Industries’ strong outlook, positioning across explosives-to-ammunition value chain, entry barriers and sustained global demand, we maintain BUY rating on Solar Industries with a revised target price of ₹22,004, valuing it at 60x P/E FY28e EPS,” analysts said.