Solar Ind to acquire South Africa's Omnia for ₹12,951-crore; stock slips 9%

Solar Industries India price movement

Solar Industries India slipped 9 per cent to ₹20,191 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday trade, as investors booked profits after the company announced the acquisition of South Africa-based Omnia Holdings for approximately $1.355 billion (₹12,951 crore) in an all-cash transaction. The explosives maker’s stock hit a fresh high of ₹22,630 on the BSE in early trade, but soon surrendered its gains and slipped into the red. Despite Tuesday’s decline, the stock has rallied 88 per cent from its March 2026 low of ₹12,036.15. At 10:12 am, Solar Industries was trading 9 per cent lower at ₹20,240 on the BSE, compared with a 0.01 per cent decline in the benchmark BSE Sensex.

Solar Industries proposed acquisition of Omnia Holdings for ₹12,951 crore Earlier on Monday, Solar Industries announced that it will acquire South Africa-based Omnia Holdings for approximately $1.355 billion (₹12,951 crore) in an all-cash transaction, in a major overseas expansion aimed at strengthening the Indian explosives maker’s position in the global mining and blasting solutions market. Solar Industries, through its wholly owned step-down subsidiaries Solar SA Investments Proprietary and Solar Overseas Mauritius, has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of Omnia Holdings, a South Africa-based diversified group. Omnia operates across 23 countries, serves customers in 40+ countries through more than 70 distribution centres, and reported FY26 revenue of approximately US$1.41 billion (₹13,307 crore). Its key businesses include BME, which provides bulk and packaged explosives, electronic initiation systems, blasting solutions and mining chemicals, along with agriculture and chemical businesses.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The transaction is subject to customary shareholder and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in early-to-mid financial year 2027-28 (FY28). ICICI Securities view on Solar Industries’ proposed acquisition of Omnia The acquisition significantly strengthens Solar Industries global commercial explosives and mining platform, particularly in Africa, while adding established manufacturing capabilities, technologies and customer relationships. Omnia’s BME business complements Solar’s existing explosives operations through bulk explosives, electronic initiation systems, digital blasting solutions and mining chemicals, while its integrated ammonium nitrate manufacturing capabilities can also strengthen supply security across the explosives value chain, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Importantly, Omnia reported FY26 Ebitda) of R 2.8 billion (~ ₹1,536 crore), along with a strong net cash position of R 1.7 billion (~₹929 crore), providing a sizeable and financially established platform for Solar to build upon. Company expects the benefits from the expanded footprint, stronger industrial base and broader customer access to become increasingly visible, the brokerage firm said. Jefferies view on Solar Industries, defence sector Analysts at Jefferies believe India defence spend should see a double-digit compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the medium-term in the background of global geopolitical tensions. Private sector companies particularly have visible growth prospects north of 20 per cent backed by government focus on domestic manufacturing and building the private sector supply chain.