Solar stocks fall up to 7% as US slaps antidumping duties on Indian imports

Shares of solar cell and panel manufacturers came under pressure in today's trade after the United States announced preliminary tariffs on solar imports from three countries, including India. The broader weakness in the markets further dampened sentiment, adding to the selling pressure.

Other solar and renewable energy names, including Vikram Solar, KPI Green Energy, JSW Energy, Adani Green Energy, and Tata Power, declined in the range of 2 per cent to 4 cent.