Some AIFs in GIFT City get tax notices despite exemption, raising concerns

“Cat III AIFs in GIFT City are charged a flat rate of 10% on dividend and interest and any recovery of surcharge and cess is erroneous. Normally such cases should get resolved by seeking a rectification of the demand since it is likely a system issue. However, if this does not get resolved by filing a rectification, the GIFT City fund might have to undergo the process of filing an appeal to the CIT(A),” said Rajesh H. Gandhi, partner, Deloitte India.