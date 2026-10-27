Elara Securities on Sona BLW post Q2 results

According to an exchange filing by Sona BLW, the company recorded its highest-ever Revenue, EBITDA, PAT, Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) Revenue and BEV revenue share in Q2."Revenue share from BEVs reached an all-time high of 51 per cent in Q2, BEV revenue grew by 129 per cent YoY," the company said in a BSE release.For H1FY27, the company's PAT grew by 36 per cent YoY to ₹403 crore, and revenue jumped 43 per cent to ₹2,857 crore.Commenting on the Q2 earnings, Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO of Sona BLW said "Q2 FY27 was almost a perfect quarter for us, across all business metrics like financial performance, technology and new product development, new orders,cashflow generation and the conferring of the Deming Award after a 9-year quality journey."We secured ₹3,600 crore in new business, taking our net order book to ₹25,100 crore, the second-highest quarter-end level. Cash generation was equally strong, said Singh.Analysts at Elara Securities reiterated a 'Buy' rating on Sona BLW and raised the target price to ₹1,005, as they raised FY27E-29E EPS estimates by 3-4 per cent given better-than-estimated Q2 results.The brokerage is positive on Sona BLW's ability to create new businesses via internal R&D and strategic partnerships. For example, it cited that more than 35 per cent of revenue now comes from products that were not part of the portfolio seven years ago, validating the ability to create and scale new businesses."The DENSO partnership and physical AI further extend this runway. While the Denso JV2 financials will reflect in FY30, in our view, it opens up a significant TAM, keeping valuations elevated (assuming TAM of ₹72,000 crore in FY35 including global opportunity and a 10 per cent market share, it could potentially contribute ₹200 per share discounting back to FY29; we have not factored this in our valuation though)," Elara said.