South Indian Bank shares tank 10% despite RBI nod for Mahesh Pai as MD, CEO

At 12:08 PM, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹44.19 apiece, down 7.30 per cent from its previous close on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was at 24,233.05, down 165 points, or 0.68 per cent.

"We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India, vide its letter dated July 7, 2026, has conveyed its approval for the appointment of Mr. Mahesh Muralidhar Pai (DIN: 09164982) as Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2026," said the lender in an exchange filing.

The bank further said that the proposal for Pai's appointment as Managing Director & CEO will be placed before the board at its meeting scheduled for July 16, 2026. The appointment will also be subject to shareholders' approval.

According to the exchange filing, Pai has experience in Canara Bank's overseas operations in New York, US. He has also served as a Director at Canara Bank Tanzania Ltd and represented the bank at the Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India (FIMMDA), Swift India Domestic Services Pvt Ltd, and the Secondary Loan Market Association.