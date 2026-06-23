South Korea's KOSPI crashes 10% after record rally; key reasons

South Korea market crash: South Korea’s benchmark KOSPI index tumbled 8 per cent on Tuesday, triggering a market-wide circuit breaker as a months-long rally gave way to a sharp, sentiment-driven sell-off. The Korea Exchange suspended trading for 20 minutes after the index breached the 8 per cent mark. However, losses deepened after trading resumed, with the benchmark sliding 10 per cent to settle at 8,203.84.

The decline was led by index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which fell over 10 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, attributed the fall to a combination of factors, including sharp profit-taking after a record rally that had taken the KOSPI to record highs, stretched valuations in AI and semiconductor stocks, and elevated leverage in the system.

Here are key reasons: Sharp profit-taking after rally: Vijayakumar said that Vijayakumar said that KOSPI's last one-year return is 200 per cent. On Y-T-D, the return is 110 per cent. Investors booked profits following months of record gains. "When you have such unprecedented, steep rallies in the market, and when the rallies are driven by two stocks in South Korea, Samsung and SK Hynix, corrections are also steep," he said. Stretched valuation: Vijayakumar said that stretched valuations in semiconductor and AI-linked stocks made the markets vulnerable to a sharp correction. "The problem with this AI trade, which is confined to South Korea and Taiwan, is that the concentration risk is excessive. In South Korea, these two stocks, Samsung and SK Hynix, account for 52 per cent of KOSPI," he said.

Foreign outflows: Heavy foreign investor outflows further exacerbated the downturn. According to a Bloomberg report, Foreign investors sold nearly 5 trillion won of Kospi shares on Tuesday. He said, "When you see steep rises like this, there will be steep corrections also, because the buyers may be selling, institutions may be selling. Foreign institutions have been selling for some time, and they have stipulations also." Excessive borrowing by retail: For foreign investors, there is a maximum limit to which a fund can invest in a particular stock, according to Vijayakumar, adding that that limit has been crossed. To overcome this problem, the South Korean regulatory authorities increased the limit for retail investors. In Tuesday's session, data showed that retail traders added a record 7.9 trillion won of positions.

"Retail investors in South Korea have been borrowing excessively to invest in stocks. Investors are taking personal loans from banks, borrowing against the insurance, and others. Weak global cues: Meanwhile, sentiment across Asian markets was also undermined by weakness in US technology stocks and caution ahead of Micron Technology’s earnings, which investors are closely tracking for cues on AI-driven chip demand. Overnight, the tech-dominant Nasdaq Composite fell 1.32 per cent. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex at day's low, down 600 pts, Nifty below 23,900; metal & IT stocks weigh Will FIIs reallocate funds to India? Vijayakumar further said that this is certainly positive for India, provided the trend sustains for some time. While earnings declined in FY25, Nifty 500 earnings grew 15.6 per cent in FY26, which is in line with long-term averages. That suggests India can continue to deliver steady returns. Meanwhile, sentiment across Asian markets was also undermined by weakness in US technology stocks and caution ahead of Micron Technology’s earnings, which investors are closely tracking for cues on AI-driven chip demand. Overnight, the tech-dominant Nasdaq Composite fell 1.32 per cent.