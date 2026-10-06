Specialty chemicals: Alkyl, Balaji Amines zoom up to 20% on huge volume

Specialty chemical stocks price movement

Shares of specialty chemicals companies Balaji Amines and Alkyl Amines Chemicals zoomed up to 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume on expectations of strong earnings.

Balaji Amines was locked at the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹2,349 on the back of 12-fold jump in the average trading volume. Till 12:17 PM, a combined 1.88 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 120,000 shares, the exchanges data shows.

Laxmi Organic Industries, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Deepak Nitrite, Aarti Industries, Atul and Sumitomo Chemical India were up in the range of 2 per cent to 7 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.59 per cent at 72,809 at 12:09 PM. Equirus Capital view on Indian Chemicals sector The Indian specialty chemicals sector is showing early signs of recovery after a prolonged post-Covid downcycle, with margins and revenue beginning to improve. However, return on capital remains well below its previous-cycle peak, making capacity utilisation and monetisation of investments the key variables for the sector's next phase of recovery, according to Equirus Capital's latest sector research, "Indian Chemicals: The Reset."

The sector's post-Covid boom was followed by a period of aggressive capacity expansion, which coincided with weaker end-market demand, customer destocking and increased Chinese exports. Operating indicators have begun to turn. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (ebitda) margins have recovered to 15.6 per cent in FY26, from the FY24 trough of 14.0 per cent. In the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), median revenue growth was 22 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with >80 per cent of companies reporting revenue growth. The recovery was supported by higher realisations, improved utilisation and product mix, although Equirus notes that a portion of the price-led growth reflected the sharp movement in crude and freight during the quarter. Volume-led growth over the next few quarters will therefore be an important monitorable, analysts said in the sector report.

Equirus estimates India's specialty chemicals market at approximately $36 billion in 2025, with the segment projected to grow at around 11 per cent annually to approximately $61 billion by 2030. Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE The structural opportunity is supported by domestic demand, China+1, European capacity shutdowns and import substitution, alongside emerging applications such as semiconductors and battery chemicals. The report notes that India's semiconductor demand is expected to nearly double to more than $100 billion by 2030, while battery chemicals represent another emerging source of demand. At the same time, US tariffs, crude volatility, Chinese dumping and the pace of utilisation of new capacity remain key risks and monitorables, the brokerage firm said.