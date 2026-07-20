SPML Infra promoters to infuse over ₹177 crore; Vijay Kedia ups stake

Leading water and energy infrastructure company SPML Infra on Monday said its promoters will infuse around Rs 177 crore to boost its growth capital.

The company has also raised around Rs 5.75 crore from non-promoter entities through a preferential issue and converted debt of Rs 7.16 crore from National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) into equity, a statement said on Monday.

"The company has allotted 6,93,999 equity shares and 95,39,449 convertible warrants on a preferential basis, in a move aimed at raising fresh growth capital and converting existing debt into equity," it said.

The equity shares were issued at a price of Rs 186 per share, including a premium of Rs 184 per share, while the warrants were also priced at Rs 186 each.