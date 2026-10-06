SRIT India shares make positive debut, list at nearly 14% premium

SRIT India shares made a postive debut on the exchanges on Tuesday as they listed above the IPO price, but fell short of grey market expectations.

SRIT India shares listed 13.85 per cent higher at ₹148 on NSE and 7.54 per cent higher at ₹139.80 on NSE.

Ahead of the debut, SRIT’s grey market premium was at ₹61, with the estimated listing price for the SRIT India IPO at ₹191, a gain of 46.92 per cent Ravi Singh, chief research officer from Master Capital Services said SRIT India made a decent debut in the stock market today. The company has a track record of twenty-six years in designing, implementing and operating digital platforms for Government entities and Enterprises in India and select overseas markets. "The key factors to track will be whether the company can sustain revenue growth, improve profitability and execute its expansion plans while maintaining healthy cash flows. Long-term investors may continue to track the company’s IT and digital technology services business, supported by increasing demand for digital transformation and technology infrastructure," he said.

SRIT India IPO was subscribed 125.16 times. The public issue was subscribed 63.70 times in the retail category, 91.84 times in QIB, and 312.99 times in the NII category SRIT India IPO Details The issue opened for subscription on 28 September 2026 and closed on 30 September 2026. The price band had been fixed at ₹123 to ₹130 per share. The minimum bid is 115 shares. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1,68,00,000 equity shares. It is worth ₹206.64 crore at the lower price band and ₹218.40 crore at the upper price band. Following the issue, promoter and promoter group shareholding is expected to decline to 62.71 per cent from 84.91 per cent pre-IPO.

The company's board on 25 September 2026 finalised the allocation of 50,40,000 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹130 per share. Of the total allocation, 7,69,350 shares, representing 15.26 per cent of the total anchor allocation, were allotted to one domestic mutual fund through one scheme. SRIT India plans to use ₹124 crore from the net IPO proceeds to fund working capital requirements. Another ₹12.87 crore will be used for capital expenditure towards modernisation of existing products and redevelopment. The balance will be utilised for unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes. SRIT India is an information technology and information technology enabled services (IT/ITeS) solutions company providing digital solutions, custom application development and system integration services