Standard Chartered brings four Signature CIO Funds from GIFT City

Standard Chartered on Thursday launched four Signature Chief Investment Office (CIO) Funds from GIFT City, expanding international investment solutions for wealthy clients in India.

Developed in partnership with Amundi Asset Management and SBI Funds International (IFSC), the funds offer diversified multi-asset portfolios investing across global equities, bonds, commodities, liquid alternatives and cash.

The launch follows approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority to distribute capital market products from GIFT City. The Signature CIO Funds have attracted over $5 billion in assets under management since their launch in 2022 and are available across 13 markets, with GIFT City the latest addition.

BSE changes methodology for six sector indices

BSE Index Services on Thursday announced a rejig of six sector indices, effective Friday, November 13.

BSE Auto, Oil & Gas, Metal, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables and Realty will be renamed with a “BSE 500” prefix. The indices will now draw their universe from BSE 500 constituents classified under the respective sector, replacing the earlier 90 per cent market-coverage rule. Sebi, IEPFA to hold Niveshak Shivir in Delhi The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) will jointly organise a Niveshak Shivir in New Delhi next week to facilitate the resolution of pending claims related to unclaimed shares and dividends. The eighth edition of Niveshak Shivir will be held in New Delhi on November 17, Sebi said in a statement on Thursday.