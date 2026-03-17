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Standard Chartered settles Sebi case for ₹57.2 lakh over FPI norms

Standard Chartered Bank settles a Sebi case for Rs 57.2 lakh over alleged lapses in reporting beneficial ownership changes and compliance with FPI regulations

Standard Chartered
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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 7:03 PM IST
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Standard Chartered Bank has settled a case with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying Rs 57.2 lakh over alleged violations of foreign portfolio investor (FPI) norms in its role as a designated depository participant (DDP).
 
Sebi alleged that the bank failed to report delays in intimating material changes related to beneficial ownership of certain FPIs. It also cited delays in processing investor grouping changes in some cases, and said the bank granted exemptions from granular disclosure requirements to certain beneficial owners without ensuring compliance with the regulatory framework.
 
The regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the bank in April 2025. Subsequently, Standard Chartered filed a settlement application without admitting or denying the findings.
 
Following the payment of the settlement amount, Sebi has disposed of the show-cause proceedings.
 
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Topics :SEBIFPIStandard Chartered Bank

First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 7:03 PM IST

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