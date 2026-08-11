State Bank of India set to raise funds through 5-year dollar bond

State Bank of India, India’s largest lender, is in the market to raise funds through a five-year US dollar-denominated bond, sources said, adding that the final amount that the bank will raise will depend on how much it is able to compress the initial price guidance of 120 basis points over the benchmark US Treasury yield.

Funds will be raised in one or more tranches of $250 million.

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, which raised $1 billion through five-year senior unsecured dollar bonds late last month, was able to compress its initial price guidance by 30 bps to finally raise $1 billion at a spread of 100 basis points over US Treasuries.

The issue will be drawn from SBI’s $10-billion medium-term note programme. The notes, which are being priced on Tuesday, will mature on August 18, 2031, and will be issued as Reg S, senior unsecured securities. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes and to meet the funding requirements of the bank’s overseas offices and branches, according to the terms of the proposed issue. The bonds will carry an investor put option at 101 per cent if the aggregate direct and indirect shareholding of the Government of India falls below 51 per cent, according to the terms.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Crédit Agricole CIB, Emirates NBD Bank, HSBC, MUFG and Standard Chartered Bank are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers. The notes are proposed to be listed on the Singapore Exchange, NSE International Exchange and India International Exchange. Since June, major Indian banks have tapped the dollar bond market to raise funds after the RBI operationalised the concessional swap window, wherein it is absorbing a part of the hedging cost, making it cheaper for banks to raise funds overseas. HDFC Bank first tapped the market to raise $750 million, followed by Axis Bank, which raised $300 million, and ICICI Bank, which raised $1 billion.