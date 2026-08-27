Steel sector outlook strengthens as demand holds firm, input costs ease

July saw divergent steel prices across different global markets. While US steel prices strengthened, China’s softened, and Europe’s were flat. In India, flat steel prices were resilient. Long steel prices lost ground before bottoming out in mid-July. Global steel output rose year-on-year (YoY). Prices of inputs such as iron ore, coking coal and non-coking coal softened month-on-month (MoM) but were still up YoY. Domestically, following ore price cuts in July, India’s largest iron ore miner, NMDC, announced another cut in August. Despite safeguard duties, Indian HRC (hot-rolled coil) traded at a 5-6 per cent discount to Chinese import parity. India was a net steel importer during Q1FY27. Imports from China, Japan and Russia increased 22 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).