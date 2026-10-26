Steel Strips Wheels zooms 36% in two days; what's driving auto parts stock?

Steel Strips Wheels share price movement

Share price of Steel Strips Wheels (SSWL) hit a new high of ₹533, rallying 13.5 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the auto parts & equipment company zoomed 36 per cent after it reported strong earnings for the quarter ended September 2026 (Q2FY27).

Thus far in the calendar year 2026, SSWL's market price zoomed 175 per cent, compared to a 14 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex.

At 01:51 PM, SSWL quoted 13 per cent higher at ₹531, as compared to a 0.27 per cent rise in the benchmark index. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 10-fold, with a combined 24.33 million shares representing 15.5 per cent of total equity of SSWL changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving SSWL’s stock price? SSWL reported strong performance in Q2FY27 with a standalone revenue growth of 61 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹1,930 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBIDTA) more than doubled YoY at ₹235 crore, with EBITDA margin improvement of 150 bps quarter-on-quarter at 12.2 per cent. Profit after tax jumped 208 per cent YoY at ₹119 crore. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts in volatile trade; Nifty tops 22,700; Eternal, Adani Ports lead SSWL is the leader in designing & manufacturing automotive wheel rims under both steel & alloy categories. It sells its products across the globe, and the company’s products cater to various customers engaged in manufacturing automotive and auto components.

The company further announced a ₹1,400 crore investment at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, comprising ₹815 crore for alloy wheels (2.5 million units p.a.), ₹410 crore for steel wheels (1.6 million units p.a.) and ₹175 crore for hot stamping (1.3 million strokes p.a.). The project is planned over a period of up to 60 months and will be funded through debt and internal accruals. ICICI Securities view on SSWL For Q2FY27, growth was above expectations. During the quarter, a key operational observation is the positive variance between value growth and volume growth which demonstrates a systematic transition toward high realization products. Along with this the quarter saw a 69 per cent export revenue growth. This resulted in higher EBITDA per wheel reaching ~₹400/unit. Overall steel wheels and alloy wheels production also saw an increase in capacity utilizationl, according to ICICI Securities.