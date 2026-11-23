Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy surged over 7 per cent on Monday after the company bagged three domestic orders, including an L1 position, with a combined value of more than ₹2,050 crore.

The company’s counter at 01:33 PM was trading 3.79 per cent higher at ₹160.38 per share on NSE. In comparison, Nifty 50 was down 1.30 per cent at 25,605.35. In intraday trade, the stock gained 7.14 per cent to touch the day's high at ₹165 per share.

In an exchnage filing, the company said Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy announced three domestic orders – a 600 MWh BESS turnkey project in Gujarat awarded by a PSU and a solar project from a Private IPP in Rajasthan. The company also recently emerged L1 for a solar turnkey project in Madhya Pradesh. The total value of all the projects is more than ₹2,050 crore.

Vipin Kumar, AVP research at Globe Capital Market, said that the stock has been undergoing a corrective phase since hitting its lifetime highs in May 2024. “The ongoing recovery rally is likely to extend towards the ₹177–₹182 zone, which represents a confluence of horizontal price resistance and the six-month exponential moving average (EMA). On the downside, a break below ₹150 could revive selling pressure and drag the stock towards ₹135 and potentially lower levels in the near term,” he said. Sterling and Wilson's share price has gained 1.40 per cent in the past week and 13.11 per cent over the past month, outperforming the Nifty Total Market index, which rose 0.37 per cent and 11.08 per cent, respectively. However, the stock has declined 25.23 per cent year-to-date, 29.63 per cent over one year and 51.36 per cent over three years, while the benchmark has gained 0.23 per cent, 0.64 per cent and 35.57 per cent, respectively.