Sterling Tools shares jump 10% on tech tie-up with China's Nanjing Haohang

Sterling Tools shares jumped 9.7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹269.8 per share. However, at 12 PM, Tanla Platform’s share price pared some gains and was trading 6.83 per cent higher at ₹262.6 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.78 per cent at 77,261.25.

The buying on the counter came after the company entered into a technical collaboration agreement and supply agreement with China's Nanjing Haohang Technology Co., Ltd to localise engineering, system adaptation, manufacturing, and sales of advanced rider assistance systems (ARAS) suited for the Indian two-wheeler market.

Nanjing Haohang Technology, headquartered in China, has an annual turnover of approximately $40 million. The collaboration is not a related party transaction, and no consideration has been exchanged under the agreement.

The tie-up aims to adapt ARAS technology to Indian driving conditions — a segment that is gaining traction as two-wheeler manufacturers increasingly look to integrate safety and assistance technologies into their vehicles ahead of anticipated regulatory requirements. Sterling Tools Limited is one of India's largest automotive fastener manufacturers and a leading supplier of motor control units (MCUs) to the country's emerging electric vehicle (EV) sector. Incorporated in 1979, the Faridabad-based company has built a four-decade track record as a trusted supplier to major original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across India, the United States, Europe, South America, and the Middle East.

The company offers a comprehensive product portfolio spanning standard, chassis, and special engine fasteners, catering to the full spectrum of automotive requirements across two-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles. Its customer base includes all major automotive brands operating in India. Beyond its core fastener business, Sterling Tools has established a presence in the EV supply chain through its MCU business, positioning itself at the intersection of traditional automotive manufacturing and next-generation mobility. The group's stated focus on future mobility, sustainability, and people reflects its broader ambition to evolve beyond its fastener roots into a diversified automotive components player.