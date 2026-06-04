Sterlite Technologies share price

Shares of Sterlite Technologies (STL) , a connectivity solutions provider of optical fibers, optical fiber cables, optical connectivity and data centre networks, hit a new high, and were locked at the 5 per cent upper circuit at ₹651.90 on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.

The stock price of the telecom equipment & accessories company remained frozen at the upper circuit for the ninth straight trading days, surging 55 per cent during the period. In the past one month, the market price of the company has more-than-doubled or up 111 per cent. It zoomed 670 per cent from its 2026 low of ₹84.65 touched on January 27, 2026.

Till 11:42 AM; a combined 5.93 million equity shares of STL changed hands on the NSE and BSE. There were pending buy orders for a combined 35,000 shares on these exchanges, data shows. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Currently, STL is trading under ‘T’ group. T group shares are securities that are put into Trade to Trade (T2T) segment by the BSE. These stocks are not allowed for intraday trading. The T2T stocks can only be delivery based i.e. the buyer has to take the delivery of these shares. Sterlite Technologies clarifies on volume movement STL confirms that the company is not aware of any unpublished price sensitive information, which in its opinion may have a bearing on the price/volume behavior in the scrip, which is required to be intimated to the Stock Exchanges as per Regulation 30 and that has not been so intimated.

STL further said that the company is aware that as per regulation, it is required to intimate to the Exchanges all the events, information etc. that have a bearing on its operations/performance which includes all price sensitive information, etc. The company, from time to time, has made all necessary disclosures to the Stock Exchanges of such events, information etc. within stipulated timelines, it said. STL made a clarification with respect to significant movement in the volume of shares of the company across BSE and National Stock Exchange of India (NSE). What’s driving Sterlite Technologies’ stock price? STL is a global leader in digital connectivity infrastructure, serving telcos, data centers, citizen networks and large enterprises. The company’s portfolio spans fiber to fiber optic cables, specialty cables and connectivity products. STL is India's No. 1 end-to-end optical manufacturer with over 8 per cent global optical fiber cable market outside of China. And with more than 30-plus years of leadership, close to almost 800 patents and 10+ zero waste manufacturing facilities worldwide, STL is truly leading the next wave of global digital infrastructure.

READ | Auto stocks to buy: Analysts back Maruti, TVS, M&M, TaMo after May sales STL on May 22, 2026 announced the receipt of a multiyear Product Award Letter (PAL) valued at more than $1 billion. Under this agreement, through one of its subsidiaries, STL will supply optical connectivity products to a hyperscaler for AI Data Centre build-outs. Under this agreement, STL, through its optical solutions, will support building AI data center infrastructure in the US for this hyperscaler. India data center expansion is emerging as one of the most compelling structural tailwinds of optical fiber, and STL is uniquely positioned to capture it, the management said in Q4 earnings conference call.

Installed capacity is set to grow to 5x from 1.4 gigawatts in 2025 to 8 gigawatts by 2030. What makes this cycle particularly powerful is the breadth of commitment that hyperscalers like Google and Microsoft are deploying tens of billions of dollars. Indian conglomerates like Adani and Reliance are anchoring gigawatt campuses, and even domestic majors like TCS are laying out long term capacity plans, STL said. “This is a diversified and resilient demand base. A supportive policy environment, state incentives, power availability and benefits and tax holidays extending 2047 is further derisking and accelerating the build-out. Every dollar of data center capex has a direct multiplier of fiber intensity across DCI, metro and long-haul networks with optical cable demand projected to grow at 11 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) through 2030. This is not a cyclical uptick. It is a durable high visibility growth opportunity playing out right here in our home market in India”, the company said.