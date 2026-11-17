The broader Indian equity market continues to witness significant divergence in stock performance despite the sharp rally seen in the last few sessions, with a majority of listed companies yet to recover to their December 2025 closing levels, even as several stocks have touched fresh highs during the current calendar year 2026.
According to ACE Equity, data from the National Stock Exchange
(NSE) show that only 1,099, or around 39 per cent, of the 2,821 stocks traded as on November 16 were trading above their December 31, 2025 closing levels. The remaining 61 per cent were below their December year-end levels, highlighting polarisation in the markets.
The data also show that 682 stocks, or 24 per cent of the total, touched fresh life-time highs during 2026. Of these, 132 stocks (nearly 5 per cent of the total) scaled new highs in November.
However, the number of stocks hitting fresh lows was almost comparable. As many as 655 stocks, accounting for 23 per cent of the NSE universe, touched new lows during the year. Of these, 84 stocks, or 3 per cent of the total, hit fresh lows in November. ALSO READ | India deserves re-rating; Sensex may hit 95,000 by Dec 2027: Morgan Stanley
The markets, said Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, are rewarding companies that delivered strong Q2 earnings, and where the earnings were subdued, the recovery is taking time. Going ahead, he expects companies with strong growth outlook to outperform.
"In the last few weeks, we have witnessed a rally in the large-cap stocks mainly banking & financial and select technology stocks. Whereas mid- and small-caps are in recovery mode following a steep fall in the preceding two months (Sep & Oct). Hence, the current rally seems to be polarised," Bathini added.
The trend on the BSE was broadly similar, although market breadth was relatively weaker. Of the 4,259 stocks tracked on the exchange, only 1,560, or 36 per cent, were trading above their December 2025 closing levels.
A total of 773 stocks, or 18 per cent, touched fresh highs during 2026, with 148 of them scaling new peaks in November. On the other hand, 528 stocks, or 12 per cent, hit fresh lows during the year, including 64 stocks in November. Uneven distribution
While pockets of strength remain in the market, the broader rally has not been evenly distributed across stocks. The relatively low proportion of companies trading above their December 2025 levels points to persistent weakness beyond the headline indices.
The fact that a significant number of stocks have continued to hit fresh lows during the year, even as others scale new peaks, also underscores the growing divergence in stock-level performance.
The market recovery since October 30 has been foreign-led, said Anirudh Garg, Partner and Fund Manager, INVasset PMS, with over ₹55,000 crore flowing into banks and index heavyweights alone. ALSO READ | Will inflation, Iran tension spook the market bulls? Jefferies, HSBC answer
“The median stock has not yet seen that bid. High interest rates, earnings concentrated among large companies, elevated crude prices and record primary issuances have constrained liquidity and weighed on market participation. Even the Smallcap 100 is within about 3 percent of its high while 1,680 stocks trade below their December price, so the divergence runs inside every segment,” he added.
Going ahead, he expects leadership to stay with repo-linked lenders with strong deposit franchises, dollar earners led by pharma, supply-side commodities, contracted cash flows in transmission and rent-yielding assets, and gold as a hedge.
"The signal we are watching is the overall market breadth rather than the index. When 1,100 stock rise becomes 1,500, the 'advance' has become a 'market' and not just an index, and that is the point at which cash should go to work," he suggests. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.