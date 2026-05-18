During the day, the 30-share pack made a low of 74,180, down 1,058 points, or 1.40 per cent in early morning deals, while the NSE Nifty touched a low of 23,317, down 326 points, or 1.38 per cent.

READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE The early morning losses erased the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies by ₹6 trillion. The all-India market capitalisation stood at ₹454 trillion, down from Friday's ₹460 trillion.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons

Oil prices: Oil prices extended gains on Monday as efforts to end the West Asia war appeared ​to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant ​in the UAE came under attack. Brent crude futures climbed 1.3 per cent to $110.70 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate was up 1.75 per cent at $107.26. India is the world's third-largest crude importer.

Rupee at record low: The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low in the morning. The ??rupee fell ‌to 96.18 per dollar, down ??0.2 per cent on the day and eclipsing its previous all-time of 96.1350. Rupee is Asia's worst performing currency so far in 2026, ‌declining 5.5 per cent since the West Asia war on February 28. For Indian markets, Hariprasad K, research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, said that the biggest concern continues to remain elevated crude oil prices and currency pressure. "Global risk appetite weakened sharply after fresh escalation fears emerged in the West Asia. Donald Trump's warning urging Iran to 'get moving, FAST' has once again revived concerns around a possible disruption in global crude oil supply routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz," he said.