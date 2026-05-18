Stock market crash today reasons: Indian stock market indices opened sharply lower on Monday as the West Asia war dented investors' risk appetite and deepened economic headwinds. As of 11:39 AM, the BSE Sensex was down 444 points, or 0.58 per cent, to trade at 74,803. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index was traded 145 points, or 0.6 per cent lower at 23,495.
During the day, the 30-share pack made a low of 74,180, down 1,058 points, or 1.40 per cent in early morning deals, while the NSE Nifty touched a low of 23,317, down 326 points, or 1.38 per cent.
On the sectoral front, all the indices were trading in the red, barring the Nifty IT (up 0.5 per cent). The Nifty Consumer Durables and Nifty Realty were down more than 2 per cent each. The Nifty Bank index was 1.3 per cent to quote at 53,000.
India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked 6 per cent to 19.92, indicating heightened volatility in the markets in the coming sessions.
The early morning losses erased the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies by ₹6 trillion. The all-India market capitalisation stood at ₹454 trillion, down from Friday's ₹460 trillion. READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE
Stock market crash today: Key reasons
Oil prices: Oil prices extended gains on Monday as efforts to end the West Asia war appeared to have stalled, after a nuclear power plant in the UAE came under attack. Brent crude futures climbed 1.3 per cent to $110.70 per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate was up 1.75 per cent at $107.26. India is the world's third-largest crude importer.
Rupee at record low: The Indian rupee fell to an all-time low in the morning. The ??rupee fell to 96.18 per dollar, down ??0.2 per cent on the day and eclipsing its previous all-time of 96.1350. Rupee is Asia's worst performing currency so far in 2026, declining 5.5 per cent since the West Asia war on February 28. For Indian markets, Hariprasad K, research analyst and founder, Livelong Wealth, said that the biggest concern continues to remain elevated crude oil prices and currency pressure. "Global risk appetite weakened sharply after fresh escalation fears emerged in the West Asia. Donald Trump's warning urging Iran to 'get moving, FAST' has once again revived concerns around a possible disruption in global crude oil supply routes, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz," he said.
Trump remark on Iran: Reports aid that US President Donald Trump is expected to discuss military options on Iran. Trump, in a post on Truth Social, warned Iran to "get moving, fast," raising fears of further escalation in West Asia and potential disruptions to global oil supplies. he wrote: "the clock is ticking" for Iran and warned there "won't be anything left" if action was not taken soon, adding that "Time is of the essence!"
FII selling: Foreign investors continued to pare their exposure to Indian equities, withdrawing ₹27,048 crore so far this month. With this, total outflows by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from the equity market have reached ₹2.2 lakh crore in 2026, higher than the ₹1.66 lakh crore pulled out during the entire 2025, according to data with the NSDL.
FPIs were net sellers in all months of 2026, except February. They withdrew ₹35,962 crore in January before turning net buyers in February, when they invested ₹22,615 crore, the highest monthly inflow in 17 months. In March, they pulled out a record ₹1.17 lakh crore. In April, the net outflows stood at ₹60,847 crore. Global markets: In Asian markets, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted lower, while South Korea's benchmark Kospi traded in positive territory. US markets ended over 1 per cent lower on Friday.
Bond market yields: According to a Reuters report, a spike in bond market yields over the past week, which took the 30-year Treasury bond above 5 per cent and benchmark 10-year bonds above 4.5 per cent, could change the picture for investors. The report said that investors are warning that lofty US stock markets have not yet priced in the risk of rocketing inflation and are vulnerable to a sharp spike in bond yields. A rise in benchmark yields put pressure on equity valuations, as the borrowing costs increase for the companies and consumers. This can weigh on economic growth and corporate profits.