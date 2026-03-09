Stock market crash today: Stock market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tumbled 3 per cent each today in early morning deals as the conflict in the Middle East entered the tenth day, driving crude oil prices higher. The BSE Sensex was down 2,460 points, or 3.1 percent, at 76,449. Likewise, the Nifty 50 index crashed 727 points, or 3 percent, to quote, at 23,715 in the early few minutes of the trade.

On the sectoral front, all the indices were in the red, with the Nifty PSU Bank index showing a cut of nearly 6 per cent, followed by Nifty Auto, which was down 4.3 per cent. The Nifty Bank index plunged 2,192 points, or 3.8 per cent, to 55,591.

The broader markets mirrored the frontline indices as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 lost more than 3.5 per cent each. India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked more than 21 per cent to go past 24, indicating heightened nervousness among traders and investors. From the Nifty 50 pack, only two stocks -- ONGC and Coal India were trading in the green. IndiGo was the top loser as it dived more than 8 per cent, followed by SBI, Shriram Finance, TMPV, and Maruti Suzuki falling more than 5 per cent each. Oil tops $100: Oil prices have jumped after major producers in the Middle East slashed their output due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude has jumped more than 20 per cent to above $115 a barrel. This is the first time since July 2022 that oil prices have crossed $100 per barrel.

VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that big oil importers like India will be hit hard if the West Asian conflict lingers long and the crude price remains high. The market will price in the economic consequences of this oil shock. Inflation will certainly move up, whether the oil price hike is passed on to consumers or not. Rupee at record low: The rupee plummeted 46 paise to near its all-time intra-day low of 92.28 against the US dollar today as global crude oil prices shot up and the greenback strengthened amid the worsening situation in the Middle East. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.66 per cent higher at 99.64.