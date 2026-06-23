Stock market crash today: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 came under broad-based selling pressure on Tuesday, extending their intraday losses. The Sensex fell 1,012 points, or 1.3 per cent, to an intraday low of 76,082.51. The Nifty 50 mirrored the decline, slipping 318 points, or 1.3 per cent, to touch a day's low of 23,784.95.

The 30-share Sensex finally settled near the day's low, at 76,200.68, down 893.39 points or 1.16 per cent. The Nifty 50 ended at 23,824.10, down 278.80 points, or 1.16 per cent.

From the Sensex pack, only four counters closed in the green -- Power Grid, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma and Maruti. TCS and Infosys fell more than 3 per cent each, followed by BEL, Tata Steel, and Adani Ports, down in the range of 2 to 3 per cent.

Among the sectoral indices, only Nifty Pharma settled in the green, up 0.92 per cent. The losses were led by Nifty Metal, which tumbled 3.2 per cent, followed by Nifty IT, down 1.2 per cent. In the broader markets, both the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 finished in the red, down 0.95 per cent and 0.41 per cent, respectively. India VIX, the fear gauge index, spiked 8.5 per cent to 13.94, indicating heightened volatility. CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE Today's fall wiped more than ₹4 trillion in investor wealth as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies stood at ₹475.08 trillion, down from the previous session's all-India market capitalisation of ₹479.71 trillion.

Stock market crash today: Key reasons Weak global cues: Asian markets came under heavy selling pressure as Asian markets came under heavy selling pressure as South Korea's KOSPI plunged 10 per cent after a record rally. The decline was led by index heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which fell over 10 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively. Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 3.55 per cent. Notably, the sentiment across Asian markets weakened after a decline in the US technology stocks and caution ahead of Micron Technology’s earnings, which investors are closely tracking for cues on AI-driven chip demand. On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite fell 351.33 points or 1.32 per cent to 26,166.60 amid a sell-off in technology stocks.

Sell-off in IT, metal stocks: The The Nifty IT fell more than 2 per cent. Heavyweights like TCS, Infosys and Wipro were down 3 per cent each. In the past four trading days, the Nifty IT index has slipped 6 per cent, as Accenture narrowed its annual revenue growth forecast and issued weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance. In three weeks, the IT index has tanked 13 per cent. The Nifty Metal index lost more than 3.5 per cent in intraday. It was the top sector loser. Jatin Gedia, VP-Technical Research at Teji Mandi, said that the Metal index is undergoing a consolidation phase, which is along expected lines after a stellar outperformance.

Weak monsoon: VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Investments, said that the concern now is the poor monsoon, so far this season. The deficit now is huge at 42.2 per cent. He said that these are early days and the deficit may be compensated. But if the feared super El Niño leads to a sharp shortfall in monsoon, it can be negative for growth and inflation. Poor monsoon can impact rural demand and sectors like FMCG. Therefore, the progress of the monsoon has to be watched. Fed rate hike fears: Globally markets will be keenly watching the Fed commentary after the FOMC meeting on July 28-29, which is significant in the context of high inflation in the US and the 10-year yield remaining firm at around 4.5 per cent. Rising yields are negative for equity markets. According to BofA Global Research, the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in 2026 due to economic resilience and a more hawkish stance under new Chair Kevin Warsh. It expects Fed to ​raise rates by 25 basis points each in September, October and December.