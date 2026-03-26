Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE closed today, March 26, for Ram Navami
Stock market holiday: Regular market activity is scheduled to resume on Friday, March 27SI Reporter Mumbai
Stock market holiday: The Indian equity markets are shut today, March 26, 2026, in observance of Ram Navami. Trading and settlement operations across the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE)—including equity, derivatives, and Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments—will remain suspended for the day.
Regular market activity is scheduled to resume on Friday, March 27. Investors should note that this is the penultimate market holiday for the month, with the final scheduled closure for Mahavir Jayanti on March 31.
Stock market holidays 2026
| Date
| Day
| Holiday
| Mar 31
| Tuesday
| Shri Mahavir Jayanti
| Apr 3
| Friday
| Good Friday
| Apr 14
| Tuesday
| Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
| May 1
| Friday
| Maharashtra Day
| May 28
| Thursday
| Bakri Id
| Jun 26
| Friday
| Muharram
| Sept 14
| Monday
| Ganesh Chaturthi
| Oct 2
| Friday
| Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
| Oct 20
| Tuesday
| Dussehra
| Nov 10
| Tuesday
| Diwali-Balipratipada
| Nov 24
| Tuesday
| Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
| Dec 25
| Friday
| Christmas
Standard trading hours
Under normal conditions, Indian bourses operate Monday through Friday, with the primary trading session running from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, following a 15-minute pre-open window at 9:00 AM.
Commodity market update
Global Stock Market Performance
Asian markets traded on a mixed note on Thursday as uncertainty persisted over the West Asia situation. Iran signalled it is not open to direct negotiations with the United States (US), even as it evaluates a US proposal aimed at ending the conflict, according to reports. As of the last check, mainland China's CSI 300 was up 0.03 percent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 0.54 percent. On the other hand, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.68 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi fell 1.63 per cent.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi clarified that the ongoing exchange of messages through intermediaries should not be seen as formal talks with Washington, Reuters reported. Earlier, Iranian state media indicated that Tehran may reject the US ceasefire proposal and has put forward its own conditions.
Despite these developments, US markets ended higher on Wednesday after reports suggested that Iran’s leadership is reviewing the American proposal. The S&P 500 rose 0.54 per cent, the Nasdaq gained 0.77 per cent, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.66 per cent. However, US futures edged lower, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures down 0.2 per cent each, while Dow futures slipped 0.2 per cent.
Indian Share Market Recap
Indian benchmark indices extended gains for a second consecutive session on Wednesday, supported by easing crude oil prices after US President Donald Trump reiterated ongoing efforts to de-escalate tensions in West Asia.
The Nifty 50 climbed 1.72 per cent, or 392.7 points, to close at 23,306.45, while the Sensex advanced 1.63 per cent, or 1,205 points, to settle at 75,273.45.
Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap indices rising 2.30 per cent and 2.59 per cent, respectively.