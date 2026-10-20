Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut for trading today due to Dussehra

Stock market holiday: The Indian stock market is closed for trading on Tuesday, October 20, on account of : The Indian stock market is closed for trading on Tuesday, October 20, on account of Dussehra . All segments, including equity, derivatives and SLB, are shut for trading today.

Trading will now resume for Dalal Street after a one-day hiatus on Wednesday, October 21.

Meanwhile, in the commodity market, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will be shut for trade in the morning session but open for the evening session from 5 PM onwards.

Stock market holidays in October

According to the stock market holiday calendar available on NSE, Indian bourses are shut for just two days in October apart from the usual weekend holidays. The first holiday this month was on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, while the second holiday is on October 20 for Dussehra.

Upcoming stock market holidays Dalal Street will remain shut for trade on three other occasions this year, namely Diwali-Balipratipada on November 10, Prakash Gurpurb on November 24, and Christmas on December 25. How did markets move on Monday? It was a brutal day for the stock market bulls on Monday as the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined over 1 per cent, with the selloff also engulfing the broader markets. READ MORE BSE barometer Sensex closed 876 points or 1.17 per cent lower at 73,780. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart Nifty 50 lost 257 points or 1.11 per cent to settle the day at 22,888.95. During the intraday trade, both indices lost over 1.3 per cent.