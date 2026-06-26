Stock market holiday: BSE, NSE shut today for Muharram; next on Sept 14

Stock market holiday today: The Indian stock market is closed today (June 26) on account of Muharram. Accordingly, no equity, derivative, or currency settlement obligations will be processed on the exchanges BSE and NSE.

Trading activity on Dalal Street will resume on Monday (June 29).

According to the NSE's holiday calendar for 2026, the next stock market holiday will be on September 14, 2026, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. August 15 (Independence Day) falls on a Saturday.

Stock market holiday list for 2026 Date Day Holiday Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Oct 2 Friday Gandhi Jayanti Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev Dec 25 Friday Christmas

MCX shut in morning session Meanwhile, the commodity markets will also be closed today for the first half. As per Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), no trading activity will take place in the morning session from 9 AM to 5 PM. Trading will resume in the evening session from 5 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), a commodities exchange dealing primarily in agricultural commodities, will remain shut for the entire day. Stock market recap Earlier on Thursday (June 26), both the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty advanced for the second straight session. The 30-share BSE Sensex surged 811.96 points, or 1 per cent, to make an intraday high of 77,803.18. It, however, pared most of its gains due to profit-taking in IT and metal shares in the second half but settled in the green, up 109.25 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 77,100.47.

The Nifty 50 index rose by 34.35 points, or 0.14 per cent, to end at 24,056. The index hit a high of 24,261.60 and a low of 24,039 during the day. Among Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation jumped the most by 4.82 per cent following a fall in global crude oil rates. Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and Hindustan Unilever were also among the gainers. Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 declining 0.5 per cent each. Sectoral performance remained mixed, led by Auto (up 2.2 per cent), followed by FMCG (up 0.68 per cent) and Realty (up 0.33 per cent), while IT, Energy, Media, Metal and Oil & Gas indices declined in the range of 0.5 to 1 per cent.