Stock market holiday today: Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty50 are closed today, April 14, 2026, on account of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti.

Trading and settlement on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), including the equity, derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments, will remain suspended for the day. Normal market activity will resume on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

The next stock market holiday after this will be on May 1, 2026, for Maharashtra Day.

Stock market holiday list for 2026

Date Day Holiday May 1 Friday Maharashtra Day May 28 Thursday Bakri Id 26-June-2026 Friday Muharram Sept 14 Monday Ganesh Chaturthi Oct 2 Friday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti Oct 20 Tuesday Dussehra Nov 10 Tuesday Diwali-Balipratipada Nov 24 Tuesday Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev 25-Dec-2026 Friday Christmas

Standard trading hours On regular trading days, Indian equity markets operate from Monday to Friday, with trading taking place between 9:15 AM and 3:30 PM. The pre-open session runs from 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM. Will commodity markets remain closed? Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, but trading will be open in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM. However, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain shut for the entire day. Share Market recap Benchmark indices trimmed a large part of their intraday losses in the second half of Monday’s session, helped by buying in defence shares, while investors continued to track developments in West Asia.

The Nifty50 ended lower by 0.86 per cent, or 207.95 points, at 23,842.65, while the Sensex closed down 0.91 per cent, or 702.68 points, at 76,847.57. Among the top gainers on the Nifty50 were HDFC Life Insurance Company, ICICI Bank, and Adani Enterprises. Broader markets also recovered from their intraday lows. The Nifty MidCap and Nifty SmallCap indices settled lower by 0.57 per cent and 0.46 per cent, respectively. Among sectors, Nifty Auto and Nifty Oil and Gas posted the sharpest declines. Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT also underperformed, while Nifty Metal fell the least among sectoral peers. Global markets update Markets across the Asia-Pacific region traded higher on Tuesday, tracking gains on Wall Street and optimism that a diplomatic resolution between Washington and Tehran may still be possible, even as the US continued to block Iranian shipments through the Strait of Hormuz