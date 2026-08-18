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Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts; Nifty below 24,250; Paytm shares fall 1% post block deal
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Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts; Nifty below 24,250; Paytm shares fall 1% post block deal

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.08 per cent and the SmallCap rose 0.27 per cent

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty50 and the Sensex declined as oil prices advanced on concern about the US and Iran tension.

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2026 | 9:39 AM IST
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9:39 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Paytm shares drop over 1% post block deal

Stock Market LIVE: Paytm’s listed parent One 97 Communications shares declined over 1 per cent  after its 2.9 per cent equity changed hands in a block deal. 
 
Resilient Asset Management B.V. is reported to have likely sold stakes in One 97 Communications.

9:29 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty IT top loser

Stock Market LIVE: Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT was the top loser as it slipped more than 1 per cent at open. 
 

9:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty Midcap 100 slips 0.34%

Stock Market LIVE: In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index dropped 0.34 per cent, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index gained 0.09 per cent.
 

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex top gainers, losers

Stock Market LIVE: Take a look at the top gainers and losers from the benchmark Sensex index at open. 
 

9:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty 50 around 24,250

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50 index slipped 41.40 points or 0.17 per cent to trade at 24,246.
 

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 274 points

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmark equity indices opened lower on Tuesday as crude prices crept higher and bond yields rose. The Sensex fell 274 points or 0.35 per cent to trade at 77,454.
 

9:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty at 24,223 in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The Nifty 50  index slipped 64 points or 0.26 per cent to settle at 24,223 in pre-open.
 

9:10 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 309 points in pre-open

Stock Market LIVE: The BSE Sensex fell 309.19 points or 0.40 per cent to settle at 77,418 in pre-open.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens weaker against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE: The rupee opened 6 paise weaker against the US dollar at 95.66, compared to Monday's close of 95.60 a dollar.

8:58 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US will bomb Oman if it gets in way, threatens Trump

Stock Market LIVE: While the ceasefire agreement expires without a peace deal between the US and Iran, President Donald Trump threatened to bomb Oman as itcooperates with Iran to manage shipping at the Strait of Hormuz. Read more. 

8:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Paytm, Jio Financial, SpiceJet, Swiggy, Netweb, Lenskart shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE: One 97 Communication (Paytm), Jio Financial Services, SpiceJet, Swiggy, Netweb Technologies, and Lenskart Solutions shares are in focus on Tuesday. Here's why.

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty at 24,300

Stock Market LIVE: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,300, down 93 points.

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices advance as traders assess US & Iran relation

Stock Market LIVE: Oil prices rose sharply as the ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran expired on Monday while current negotiations remained stalled. The October futures were trading 0.09 per cent higher at $91.13 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange. 
 

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Asia markets trade mixed

Stock Market LIVE: Asia-Pacific markets were trading mixed on Tuesday morning as traders assessed the dynamics between the US and Iran. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1.05 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi rose 1.12 per cent. 
 

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures decline on inflation worries amid persistent US-Iran tension

Stock Market LIVE: The US stock futures declined on Tuesdy morning as traders weighed the inflation outlook following a spike in oil prices amid persistent geopolitical tension. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 futures were trading 0.21 per cent and 0.02 per cent lower, respectively.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 settled 0.51 per cent and 0.52 per cent down, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.32 per cent lower. 
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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarket newsMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsBrent crudeUS-Iran tensionsIPOsSME IPOsGlobal stock marketsstock markets

First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 8:00 AM IST