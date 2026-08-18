Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 pts; Nifty below 24,250; Paytm shares fall 1% post block deal
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.08 per cent and the SmallCap rose 0.27 per cent
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates Tuesday: In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap fell 0.08 per cent and the SmallCap rose 0.27 per cent
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Topics :MARKET LIVEMarket newsMarkets NewsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsBrent crudeUS-Iran tensionsIPOsSME IPOsGlobal stock marketsstock markets
First Published: Aug 18 2026 | 8:00 AM IST