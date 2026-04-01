Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals gap-up open; Kospi jumps 5% as Trump says war may end soon

Trump said that the US could leave Iran in two or three weeks, citing no reasons for the country to continue the war.

On the Iranian side, according to reports, President Masoud Pezeshkian said that they have the necessary will to end the war, but with the guarantee that such aggression should not be repeated.

Asian markets were trading higher, with the Kospi leading the rally with over 5 per cent gain. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and China’s CSI 300 were trading 3.9 per cent and 1.3 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively. The Nasdaq Composite settled 3.8 per cent higher.

Brent crude was trading higher in Asia session after data showed that US crude oil production fell the most since February 2025. US crude oil output declined by 410,000 barrels per day a month 13.25 million in January, according to Reuters report.

Brent crude’s April contract was quoted at $105.46 per barrel, up 1.43 per cent.

Gold and silver futures were trading nearly 1 per cent higher on hopes that there could be an end to the Middle-East conflict soon.

IPO Today