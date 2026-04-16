Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Asia markets rise on US-Iran peace hope

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 16, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher, tracking gains in global equities as The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher, tracking gains in global equities as hopes for a truce between the US and Iran increased . The futures were quoted at 24,304.50, up 66.80 points or 0.28 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday morning as optimism about a possible peace deal lifted the risk sentiment among investors. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent higher, respectively.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs, as strong performance from the Bank of America and Morgan Stanley supported gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher, respectively.

Bucking the trend, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent lower.

Brent crude was trading with negligible gains in the Asia session as traders monitored the developing US-Iran talks before the ceasefire agreement expires on April 21. Brent crude’s April contract was trading 0.05 per cent down at $94.88 per barrel.