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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher open; Asia markets rise on US-Iran peace hope

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the Nifty50 may open on a positive note

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex may open with slight gains as the traders hoped for the US and Iran truce.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 7:58 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 16, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher, tracking gains in global equities as hopes for a truce between the US and Iran increased. The futures were quoted at 24,304.50, up 66.80 points or 0.28 per cent.
 
Asia-Pacific markets advanced on Thursday morning as optimism about a possible peace deal lifted the risk sentiment among investors. South Korea’s Kospi and Japan’s Nikkei 225 were trading 1.8 per cent and 1.9 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs, as strong performance from the Bank of America and Morgan Stanley supported gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Bucking the trend, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent lower. 
 
Brent crude was trading with negligible gains in the Asia session as traders monitored the developing US-Iran talks before the ceasefire agreement expires on April 21. Brent crude’s April contract was trading 0.05 per cent down at $94.88 per barrel. 
 
The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.36 per cent and 0.92 per cent higher, respectively.  

Q4 results today

 
Alok Industries, Angel One, Amar Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports), Crisil, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Waaree Renewable Technologies, VST Industries, and Wipro will release their quarterly performance reports on Thursday. 
 

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US futures trade higher on optimism over US-Iran talks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher on Thursday morning as the risk sentiment improved on optimism over the possibility of an end of hostitilies in West Asia. 
 
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.17 per cent and 0.2 per cent higher, respectively. 

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit record highs, as strong performance from the Bank of America and Morgan Stanley supported gains. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.8 per cent and 1.6 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Bucking the trend, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.15 per cent lower. 

7:35 AM

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Topics :SensexMARKET LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsNifty 50Gift NiftyUS-Iran tensionsBrent crudeQ4 Resultsstock markets

First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 7:48 AM IST

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