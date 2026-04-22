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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts fall on failed US-Iran peace talks

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 22: The GIFT Nifty indicated a negative open for the Nifty50 as the US and Iran talks failed to produce a resolution

SI Reporter New Delhi
BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected to open lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in global equities after the second round of meeting between the US and Iran failed.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 8:54 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signaled a negative start for Indian markets as investors feared the geopolitical situation could drag on after the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday.  
The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,442, down 143 points.  
The US has extended the ceasefire with Iran until the latter produces a unified resolution proposal. President Donald Trump cited a 'seriously fractured Iranian Government’ while announcing the extension in a post on the Truth social media. 
However, the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz will continue, Trump said.  
The ceasefire extension announcement came after US Vice President JD Vance’s meeting with Iranian counterparts did not take place as Tehran stated it would not attend further talks, according to reports. 
Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday morning. The Hang Seng and the KOSPI were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.54 per cent down, respectively.  
Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.83 per cent.  
Overnight, both the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59 per cent down. The S&P 500 settled 0.63 per cent. 
Brent crude prices dropped in the Asian session as traders assessed the US-Iran peace talks after the ceasefire extension. The April future contract was down 0.45 per cent at $98.04 per barrel.  
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 1.07 per cent and 1.54 per cent higher, respectively.

Q4 results today

Bharat Coking Coal, Delta Corp, Havells India, L&T Technology Services, Oracle Financial Services Software, SBI Life Insurance Company, Tata Communications, and Tech Mahindra will announce their March quarter results.

8:54 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: T&D enters multi-year growth phase; Siemens Energy, CG Power top picks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s transmission and distribution (T&D) sector is emerging as one of the most compelling industrial growth themes, supported by a large domestic investment pipeline and rising global demand for power equipment. At the center of this cycle is the transformer value chain, particularly high-voltage equipment, which continues to benefit from capacity expansion, healthy pricing, and strong order visibility. Read more. 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pre-market view on Nifty50

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Technically, the Nifty index has decisively breached the 24,400 spot levels. Going forward, we expect it to test up to 24,700-24,800 spot levels in the near term. We also suggest traders to adopt a buy on dips trading approach as long as it is trading above 24,200-24,100 spot zone on closing basis. Fall below 24,200-24,100 spot zone might drag it towards 23,800-23,550 spot levels in the near term.
Any kind of fresh escalation in the Middle East might hurt the investors sentiments.

View by: Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives, Globe Market Capital Market

8:36 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results today: Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance, Trent among 16 firms

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Firms including Tech Mahindra, SBI Life Insurance Company, L&T Technology Services, Havells India, Tata Communications, and Bharat Coking Coal are also to release their January-March earnings today. Read more. 

8:26 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech, IHCL, SBI Life, Swiggy, BEML shares in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCLTech, Indian Hotels Company, SBI Life Insursnce Company, Swiggy, and BEML shares will be in focus on Wednesday. Here's why. 

8:21 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,442

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,442, down 143 points. 

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump extends Iran ceasefire, but maintains blockade as talks falter

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he is extending the ceasefire with Iran at Pakistan's request while awaiting a "unified proposal" from Tehran, even as the US military maintains its blockade of Iranian ports. The move comes as the White House put on hold Vice President JD Vance's planned trip to Pakistan for a second round of truce talks with Iran, which has balked at further discussions. But Trump warned that the US military will continue its blockade of Iranian ports. Read more. 

8:06 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia markets decline as US-Iran talks fail

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday morning as investors worried that the geopolitical tension may drag on as the US and Iran talks failed. The Hang Seng and the KOSPI were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.54 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.83 per cent. 

7:56 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US futures rise as Trump extends ceasefire

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures advanced in the Asia session after the US President Donald Trump extended the ceasefire until the latter produces a unified resolution proposal. 
 
The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial futures were trading 0.60 per cent and 0.51 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Overnight, both the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59 per cent down. The S&P 500 settled 0.63 per cent.

7:46 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers, welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage. 
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Topics :SensexMARKETS LIVEstock marketsMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsstock market tradingUS stocksAsia stocksBrent crudeUS-Iran tensionsQ4 ResultsNestle IndiaHCLTechNifty50Gift Nifty

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:04 AM IST

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