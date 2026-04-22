Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts fall on failed US-Iran peace talks

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 22, 2026: The GIFT Nifty signaled a negative start for Indian markets as investors feared the geopolitical situation could drag on after the US and Iran failed to reach an agreement on Tuesday.

The GIFT Nifty was quoted at 24,442, down 143 points.

The US has extended the ceasefire with Iran until the latter produces a unified resolution proposal. President Donald Trump cited a 'seriously fractured Iranian Government’ while announcing the extension in a post on the Truth social media.

However, the blockade at the Strait of Hormuz will continue, Trump said.

The ceasefire extension announcement came after US Vice President JD Vance’s meeting with Iranian counterparts did not take place as Tehran stated it would not attend further talks, according to reports.

Most Asian markets declined on Wednesday morning. The Hang Seng and the KOSPI were trading 1.11 per cent and 0.54 per cent down, respectively.

Bucking the trend, the Nikkei 225 rose 0.83 per cent.

Overnight, both the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.59 per cent down. The S&P 500 settled 0.63 per cent.

Brent crude prices dropped in the Asian session as traders assessed the US-Iran peace talks after the ceasefire extension. The April future contract was down 0.45 per cent at $98.04 per barrel.

The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 1.07 per cent and 1.54 per cent higher, respectively.

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