Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals positive open; Asia mkts mixed; Brent crude above $106

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, April 24, 2026: The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the benchmark Nifty50’s performance, was trading higher on Friday morning, indicating a positive start. The futures were quoted at 24,232, up 69 points.

Most markets in the Asia-Pacific region declined as stalled US-Iran talks fueled concerns about prolonged disruptions to energy supplies from the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, traders cheered the ceasefire extension between Lebanon and Israel . Both countries agreed to extend the ceasefire by three weeks after a meeting with President Donald Trump and top officials at the White House.

The Kospi and the Hang Seng declined 0.22 per cent and 0.45 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.55 per cent as data showed that the core inflation in the country rose 1.8 per cent in March, marking the first acceleration in the last five months.

Brent crude was trading well above $100 per barrel as the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz continued to disrupt energy supply. The April future contract was trading 1.44 per cent higher at $107 per barrel.

The Gold and Silver futures were trading 0.34 per cent and 0.42 per cent down, respectively, as a rise in US 10-year treasury yield and oil prices dented the demand for the precious metals.

Q4 results today