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Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed; traders assess US-Iran signs

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 28: The GIFT Nifty suggested the Nifty50 may open lower as traders assessed the latest developments in US-Iran tensions

SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Markets LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates: the Nifty50 and the Sensex are expected open on a negative note.

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2026 | 8:50 AM IST
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 28, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a negative note as traders assessed the latest development in the US-Iran relationship. The futures were quoted at 24,048, down 72.10 points.  
Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.43 per cent and 0.23 per cent down, respectively.  
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi was trading 1.17 per cent up.  
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh highs with limited gains. The indices settled 0.12 per cent and 0.20 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent down.  
Brent crude was trading 0.5 per cent higher at $108.8 per barrel as the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, remained shut while the US examined Iran’s proposal to end the war, contingent on Washington ending the blockade.  
The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 0.08 per cent and 0.18 per cent higher, respectively. 

Q4 results today

AWL Agri Business, Bandhan Bank, Brigade Hotel Ventures, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company, Castrol India, Ceat, Dalmia Bharat, Emmvee Photovoltaic Power, Eternal, Fedbank Financial Services, Five-Star Business Finance, Go Digit General Insurance, Greenply Industries, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, IFCI, Infobeans Technologies, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Maruti Suzuki India, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Orient Cement, Piramal Pharma, REC, Sanofi India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India, Sapphire Foods India, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resort will release their fourth-quarter result

IPO Today

Amba Auto Sales & Services' initial public offer will enter its second day of subscription. On the first day, the issue was subscribed 0.15 times. It’s a book-build issue worth ₹65.12 crore. The IPO will close on April 30.
 

8:50 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trump not happy with Iran's latest proposal to end war: US official

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Donald Trump is unhappy with Iran’s latest proposal to resolve the two-month war, a US official said, dampening hopes for a breakthrough in a conflict that has disrupted energy supplies, fuelled inflation and killed thousands. Read more. 

8:37 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: BoJ keeps overnight rate unchanged at 0.75%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Bank of Japan kept its overnight rate unchanged at 0.75 per cent at the end of the two-day policy meeting. 

8:34 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,53,700; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹2,59,900

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,53,700, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹2,59,900. Read more. 

8:28 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, Trent, Punjab & Sind Bk, Adani Total Gas

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Coal India, Trent, Punjab & Sind Bank, Adani Total Gas shares will be in focsu on Tuesday. Here's why. 

8:23 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 23,995

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was trading 123.10 points down at 23,995. 

8:16 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran's unused oil storage shrinks to 22 days or less amid US blockade

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran is rapidly running out of places to store crude oil, threatening to accelerate production cuts in what was once OPEC’s second-largest source, according to research firm Kpler. Read more. 

8:07 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: El Niño 2026: Why India's rural economy may weather the storm better this time

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US–Iran conflict has already disrupted India’s pre-war macro stability; as energy shocks are being absorbed, growth–inflation dynamics now face a likely El Niño. NOAA (April 2026) assigns a 61–70 per cent chance of El Niño emerging in June–August 2026 and persisting through year-end. Read more. 

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asia markets decline; BoJ’s rate decision in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most Asian markets declined on Tuesday morning as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan policy meeting. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng were trading 0.54 per cent and 0.09 per cent down, respectively. 
 
Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi was 0.77 per cent higher. 

7:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US, Iran clash at UN atomic treaty review over Tehran's nuclear programme

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The United States and Iran clashed over Tehran's nuclear programme as a review of the treaty meant to prevent the spread of atomic weapons got underway Monday at the United Nations, a confrontation almost certain to be repeated during the monthlong meeting. Read more. 

7:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures trade higher

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures were trading higher in Asia session as investors hoped that the US and Iran may reach a peace deal. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.09 per cent and 0.15 per cent higher, respectively. 
 
Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh highs with limited gains. The indices settled 0.12 per cent and 0.20 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent down. 
 

7:32 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning, readers!

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! welcome to Business Standard's live blog for market coverage.  
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Topics :SensexMARKETS LIVEMarketsAsia MarketsUS marketsstock marketsstock market tradingNifty 50Gift NiftyQ4 ResultsIPOsSME IPOs

First Published: Apr 28 2026 | 7:46 AM IST

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