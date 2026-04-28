Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals negative open; Asia mkts mixed; traders assess US-Iran signs

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, April 28, 2026: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a negative note as traders assessed the The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open on a negative note as traders assessed the latest development in the US-Iran relationship . The futures were quoted at 24,048, down 72.10 points.

Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note as investors await the outcome of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting. The Nikkei 225 and the Hang Seng were trading 0.43 per cent and 0.23 per cent down, respectively.

Bucking the trend, South Korea’s Kospi was trading 1.17 per cent up.

Overnight, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh highs with limited gains. The indices settled 0.12 per cent and 0.20 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.13 per cent down.

Brent crude was trading 0.5 per cent higher at $108.8 per barrel as the crucial waterway, the Strait of Hormuz, remained shut while the US examined Iran’s proposal to end the war , contingent on Washington ending the blockade.

The Gold and the Silver futures were trading 0.08 per cent and 0.18 per cent higher, respectively.

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