Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty near 24,100; Bandhan Bank shares jump 8%
Live New Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty near 24,100; Bandhan Bank shares jump 8%

Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 29: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open slightly higher amid mixed global cues

SI Reporter New Delhi
stock market highlights
Stock Market LIVE: the Nifty50 and the Sensex were trading higher amid mixed global cues

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

9:24 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex heatmap check

Stock Market LIVE Updates:  Among the Sensex constituents, Maruti Suzuki, Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Tech Mahindra, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers. Tata Steel, NTPC, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, and ICICI Bank were the top laggards.

9:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral heatmap check; Nifty Auto up 2%

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto gained 1.64 per cent, followed by Bank, FMCG, IT, Media, Pharma, PSU Bank, Realty, Heatlhcare, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas.

9:20 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets open in green

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.52 per cent, and the Nifty Smallcap 100 gained 0.85 per cent.

9:19 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex gains 380 points at opening

Stock Market LIVE Updates: At opening, the BSE Sensex jumped 380 points or 0.44 per cent to 77,266.92 levels.

9:17 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty opens at 24,100

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The NSE Nifty50 opened around 24,102 levels, up by 106.30 points or 0.44 per cent.

9:09 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty settle higher in pre-market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the pre-market session, the BSE Sensex settled at 77,241.92l, up by 355.01 points or 0.46 per cent, and the NSE Nifty50 was at 24,096.90, up by 101.20 points or 0.42 per cent.

9:01 AM

Stock Market LIVE: Rupee opens 19 paise lower against US dollar

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The rupee opened 19 paise lower against the US dollar at 94.74 compared to Tuesday’s close of 94.55 a dollar.

8:53 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Primary markets lag despite Nifty50's April rebound; what's holding IPOs?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Despite a modest rebound in benchmark indices, primary market activity has remained subdued so far in April, reflecting cautious issuer and investor sentiment amid persistent global uncertainties. Read more. 

8:44 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Iran war completes 2 months: Nifty targets cut amid oil, inflation risks

Stock Market LIVE Updates: As the Iran war completed its second month on April 28, 2026, brokerages have begun recalibrating their stance on Indian equities, turning more cautious amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty and elevated crude oil prices. Read more. 

8:35 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal, Ceat, Bandhan Bank, GRSE, Canara HSBC Life in focus

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eternal, CEAT, Bandhan Bank, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Canara HSBC Life Insurance Company shares will be in focus on Wednesday. Here's why

8:22 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty at 24,110

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The GIFT Nifty was quoting at 24,110, up 0.17 per cent or 44 points. 

8:12 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices jump nearly 3% as Hormuz disruption outweighs UAE Opec exit

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices closed up nearly 3 per cent on Tuesday as persistent worries about supply constraints from the closed Strait of Hormuz outweighed concerns about the United Arab Emirates' decision to leave Opec and the wider Opec+ group. Read more. 

8:02 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent at $114: Why inventory drawdowns are resetting crude's floor

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brent crude at $114 a barrel is not just a price spike. It is a signal. The market is telling us that immediate barrels are scarce, inventories are being pulled down, and the physical oil balance has moved into a regime that is far tighter than the headline price alone suggests. Read more. 

7:52 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian mkts trade mixed as traders assess UAE's exit from OPEC and US-Iran signals

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian markets were trading on a mixed note as traders digested news that the UAE will exit the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). The S&P ASX and the Kospi were trading 0.23 per cent and 0.24 per cent down, respectively. 
 
Bucking the trend, the Hang Seng was trading 1.25 per cent higher. 

7:42 AM

Stock Market LIVE: US stock futures rise; US FOMC meet outcome awaited

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US stock futures rose in early trade on Wednesday as traders looked beyond the UAE’s exit from OPEC and persisting concerns about AI firms’ revenue trajectory. They also await the outcome of the US Federal Reserve’s policy meeting. 
 
Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones futures were trading 0.16 per cent higher each.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SensexMarketsMARKET LIVENifty50stock marketsUS stocksAsia stocksQ4 ResultsUS-Iran tensionsOPECBrent crudeIPOsSME IPOsGarden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News