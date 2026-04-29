Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 400 pts, Nifty near 24,100; Bandhan Bank shares jump 8%
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 29: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open slightly higher amid mixed global cues
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Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates, April 29: The GIFT Nifty indicated that the benchmark Nifty50 may open slightly higher amid mixed global cues
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Topics :SensexMarketsMARKET LIVENifty50stock marketsUS stocksAsia stocksQ4 ResultsUS-Iran tensionsOPECBrent crudeIPOsSME IPOsGarden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers
First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 8:05 AM IST